New Peterborough Players Artistic Director Joins Bostnar & Sheldon For DICKENS GHOST STORIES At Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Brendon Fox, the new Artistic Director of the Peterborough Players has joined the cast of readers for The Park Theatre's Dickens Ghost Stories - An Evening of Storytelling event on Thursday, December 19 at 7:30pm.

Brendon joins Lisa Bostnar and Ken Sheldon for a performance of storytelling featuring Charles Dickens famous short ghost stories. The event is part of Dickens Fest which continues through December 22.

The trio will read some of Charles Dickens's best ghost stories, which he released during the Christmas Season. Ghost stories at Christmas time became a tradition for British authors that continues today.

These Dickens stories, like “A Christmas Carol,” bring spirits to life in a way only Dickens knew how to do. The theatre will be very dark, so bring an extra body or two to hold onto!

Free Ghirardelli hot chocolate will be served for all ticket holders. Plus, something stronger to add to it will be available for purchase as well (21+ with ID).

Lisa Bostnar Ms. Bostnar has played to critical and audience acclaim at such theatres as The Mint, 59E59, New Federal Theater, numerous Theatre Row theatres, and BAM. Additionally, Lisa has guest starred numerous times on Law & Order, Blacklist, Pan Am, FBI Most Wanted, Conviction and Blindspot. She recently completed a co-starring role in a new independent film with Gordon Clapp and Ernest Thompson, The Constituent. Her website is lisabostnar.com.

Brendon Fox became the Artistic Director of the Peterborough Players this past September. He is a director, teacher, adapter and producer who has worked nationally and internationally at a number of prominent regional theaters, universities and training programs, including Prague Shakespeare Company, The Juilliard School, Cleveland Playhouse, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Long Wharf Theater, Portland Center Stage, and the Colorado Shakespeare Festival. Brendon's website is foxdirector.com.

Ken Sheldon is a novelist, composer, playwright and performer. Formerly the West Coast bureau chief for Byte Magazine, his writing has appeared in publications ranging from Acoustic Guitar to Yankee Magazine. He writes music for children and adults and created the bestselling Sing Along and Learn series published by Scholastic. His writings appear under his own name, and also as suspense novelist Michael Manley and Yankee humorist Fred Marple. Ken's website is kensheldon.com

Tickets for Dickens Ghost Stories are $15. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. The theatre doors will open at 6:30 pm. The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

Comments