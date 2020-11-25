New London Barn Playhouse Announces Two Holiday Offerings

The New London Barn Playhouse has announced two holiday performances to be held virtually in December. First, on Saturday, December 5, 2020 the New London Barn Playhouse will present a live radio production of Miracle on 34th Street. The broadcast will premiere live at 6PM locally on WSCS 90.9 and on their website classicalwscs.org and replay Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 6PM. New Hampshire Public Radio will also broadcast the replay of the production, details to come!

Miracle on 34th Street is based on the 1947 film starring Maureen O'Hara and John Payne. When a department store Santa claims he's the real Kris Kringle, his case gets taken all the way to the Supreme Court, and one little girl's belief makes all the difference in the 'miracle.' Recorded live with Foley effects and holiday carols, this special radio broadcast of Miracle on 34th Street will melt even the most cynical of hearts.

The Barn Playhouse has announced a wonderful and jolly cast! Barn Alumni Julia Bain, Jacob Tischler, and Scott Sweatt, Executive Artistic Director Keith Coughlin, Managing Director Elliott Cunningham, Music Director Robbie Cowan, and Junior Intern Company members Emmett and Molly Smyth, as well as Michael and Jennifer Smyth.

The broadcast is free to access and listen, however in lieu of a ticket, a donation is appreciated by visiting nlbarn.org/give. For more information visit nlbarn.org.

Also happening this holiday season is the New London Barn Playhouse's Education team producing their firstever virtual holiday production: The 12 Days of Christmas by Renee Calarco. The performance will be streamed live on YouTube on Saturday, December 12th at 2PM, featuring wonderful young actors and designers ages 6 to 18. The 12 Days of Christmas is Directed by Hannah Stephens and Sarah Jane Schostack, Music Direction by Katie Siegmund, Tech/Design Supervision by Desiree "Ray" Zarate, and Produced by Director of Education Josh Feder.

With Christmas fast approaching, Shirley the Christmas Partridge must gather everyone for the annual singing of "The Song." She sets off on a quest to find all the participants, but soon finds trouble with easily distracted turtle doves, swimming swans who have all gone on vacation, and the evil Christmas Hoarder on a mission to steal the ancient golden rings. This delightful play gives a fun spin on the story behind the classic song!

This performance is free and open to the public. In lieu of buying a ticket, please consider making a taxdeductible donation to the Barn. To obtain the link to this performance and learn more information visit nlbarn.org/education. The Education team would like to thank Bar Harbor Bank & Trust for their support in making their online education programming possible this year.

