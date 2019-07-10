New London Barn Playhouse Announces THE ODD COUPLE

Award-winning New London Barn Playhouse presents The Odd Couple running one week only July 10th to July 14th. Tickets and information available at www.nlbarn.org or 603-526-6710

It's the Neil Simon Comedy...The Odd Couple! Come meet uptight Felix Ungar and the disheveled Oscar Madison, and see what happens when two polar opposites are forced to share a home and a life together. The Odd Couple runs one week only July 10th thru July 14th including two 2pm matinees on Wednesday, July 10th and Friday, July 12th and one 5pm performance on Sunday, July 14th. All other performances are Wednesday thru Saturday at 7:30pm.

Felix Ungar is a neurotic neat freak news writer who is thrown out by his wife and has no choice but to move in with his polar opposite friend, Oscar Madison, a sportswriter. Oscar is far from perfect; he spends too much money, has a gambling problem, his house is very messy, but all in all he loves life. Through trials and tribulations, the two figure out how to be great roommates and even learn a thing or two from one another.

The Odd Couple stars a wonderful cast of "Barnies" from both seasons past and new. Tom Ford*, recently seen on the Barn stage as Mr. Hasler and Pop in The Pajama Game, now steps into the shoes of the persnickety Felix Ungar while John Plumpis* makes his New London Barn Playhouse debut in the role of the unkempt Oscar Madison. The supporting cast of characters includes Mike Backman (Oslo, Northern Stage), Briana Gantsweg (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder national tour), Kelsey Seaman (Finding Neverland national tour), Christopher R. Jacobs (NLBP's Newsies & All Shook Up), Scott Sweatt (NLBP's Peter and the Starcatcher & Newsies), and Adam Zeph (NLBP's West Side Story and Camelot).

The Odd Couple is directed by Nick O'Leary, who returns after multiple seasons as a director for the theatre's Junior Intern program. The Barn has put together a group of remarkable and talented designers for this production including Jake Poser (Costume Designer), Daniel Allen (Scenic Designer), Mark Gostomski (Lighting Designer) and Ben Montmagny (Sound Designer). The Stage Manager is Rachael Danielle Albert*.

Tickets start at $20 for adults and are available at nlbarn.org/tickets, by phone at 603-526-6710 or at the New London Barn Playhouse box office every day from 11AM to 6PM. Rush tickets are available for $18.00 by downloading the TodayTix app.

*Appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.





