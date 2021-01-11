New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents WHERE DO I BEGIN?

New Hampshire Theatre Project's new play development program, SoloStage continues this January with Stephanie S. Lazenby's original show, Where Do I Begin?. Seventeen characters and five decades are captured in this 75-minute play that immerses the audience in the formative years of Stephanie, an only child growing up in New Rochelle, NY with a passion for scarf dances, Free To Be You and Me, and latterly Robert Plant.

Where Do I Begin? runs from January 22 through January 24 with Friday and Saturday shows at 8PM and a Sunday matinee at 2PM for limited in-person and online audiences. Where Do I Begin? is made possible through generous sponsorship from JCM Management, Hub Entertainment Research, Piscataqua Savings Bank, and We Fill Good. "So many theatres are still closed," explains NHTP Artistic Director Catherine Stewart, "but we've found a way to make theatre safely, by supporting one artist at a time."

Stephanie, a writer, performer and educator, studied at Emerson College, and was a member of the Emerson Comedy Workshop in the early 90s before moving to New York City to perform at Cultural Hallmark, Nuyorican Poets Cafe, CBGC's Gallery, Mondo Cane, Under Acme, and Sine. "Then motherhood took over," says Stephanie. "And I wouldn't change a thing about the last fifteen years, watching my girls grow-up but that got me thinking about my younger years, and who raised me." When approached by NHTP's Artistic Director Stephanie jumped at the chance to create a show for the first time in over twenty years. Ste[hanie continues, "I didn't know what it would look like, but I knew there was a story I wanted to tell about my dad."

NHTP is committed to the safety and wellness of its patrons, staff, artists and larger community. In accordance with State of New Hampshire guidelines a limited audience capacity will be able to watch the performance live at NHTP's blackbox theatre, while a global audience can watch from the comfort of their homes. For Show and ticket information, visit https://ticketpeak.co/nhtheatreproject/events

Each SoloStage artist and their collaborators are also presenting workshops throughout the winter that are designed for professional and personal skill building. These kick off with Peter Josephson and his acting workshop on Saturday, January 16. No experience is necessary, and all workshops will take place online. For details and how to sign up visit nhtheatreproject.org/adultprograms.