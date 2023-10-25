New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents THE FLICK By Annie Baker

The Flick is a heart-rending, hilarious cry for authenticity in a fast-changing world.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

New Hampshire Theatre Project continues its 2023/2024 MainStage Season with the Pulitzer Prize winning play The Flick by Annie Baker, opening Friday, November 3. In a rundown art-house movie theatre in Massachusetts, three theatre employees have their own stories to share, as they clean up at the end of the night and attend to one of the last 35mm projectors in the state. Their story together is a heart-rending, hilarious cry for authenticity in a fast-changing world.

The Flick is directed by NHTP Company Artist and Executive Team member Amy Desrosiers, who considers the production a true passion project.  Desrosiers says, “The Flick lets us in on the dynamics of ‘work families' and how quickly complete strangers can turn into our safe space (or not-so-safe space). The show is ridiculously funny and deeply heartfelt. It is one of the most earnest and human pieces of theatre I've had the pleasure of working on. All the actors are brilliant. You simply should not miss this show!”   

NHTP's 2023-24 Season Theme of What's Your Story aims to showcase the untold stories of people from other places, other times, and other paths to open our minds and hearts to a deeper understanding of the human condition. The honest and affectionate portrayal of the three leads in The Flick will resonate with audiences on many levels, as they find themselves hurtling from laughter to tears.

Unique to The Flick, the theatre space at New Hampshire Theatre Project will be entirely rearranged for the piece with the audience to be seated on the stage and the tiered seats that usually host NHTP's audience will become the performance space. The Flick features performances by Matt Recine, Trevor Gerard Frederick, Sophia Jillian Shay, and Kayt Houghton.

The Flick will run from November 3 to November 19 at New Hampshire Theatre Project located at 959 Islington St. in Portsmouth. The production is made possible by Kennebunk Savings Bank, NH State Council on the Arts, and Enterprise Bank.

For ticket information, visit Click Here

New Hampshire Theatre Project (NHTP) uses the art of theatre-making to spark conversation, connect individuals and strengthen communities. The company is based at the 50-seat black box theatre in the heart of Portsmouth's culturally vibrant West End, and programs are delivered across the region in schools, businesses, healthcare institutions and community organizations. NHTP is known around the state as an applied theatre company that promotes challenging dialogue through productions, workshops, and artist-in-residence programs.




