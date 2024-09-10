New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents Public Speaking Master Class

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, September 28, New Hampshire Theatre Project will host a Master Class in Public Speaking with NH State Artist Laureate Genevieve Aichele. A “master class” is a specialty workshop offered by a "master" in the craft that also includes presenting to, and learning from, peers who are interested in the same technical practice.

NHTP's Public Speaking Master Class is for all those interested in polishing their public speaking and communication skills, overcoming anxiety and nerves, presenting their best self with confidence, practicing public speaking in an encouraging environment, and engaging their audiences. All levels of experience are welcome but participants must be prepared to present a memorized 3-minute speech or story on the topic of their choice.

“Many of us assume that powerful public speakers are simply born with a natural talent for effective presenting,” says Genevieve. “While it is true that some people are better oral communicators than others, anyone can draw on theatrical techniques to improve their public speaking. I draw on my experience as a professional actor, director and storyteller to help clients craft their message and speak with confidence, passion and authenticity. I use techniques from theatrical science to help clients overcome anxiety and speak with a powerful voice.”

The master class is limited to 10 participants and the fee to participate is $60.

Genevieve Aichele is a theatre artist – a performer, director, teacher and playwright, and the current New Hampshire State Artist Laureate. A resident of Portsmouth, NH, she received her degree in Music & Theatre for Community Programs from the University of New Hampshire in 1975, graduating summa cum laude. She is a co-founder and currently serves as Director of Community Projects at New Hampshire Theatre Project, based in Portsmouth, NH. Genevieve has performed, directed and taught performing arts for over forty years throughout the United States, Europe and Hong Kong. She has taught public speaking and community leadership at the University of New Hampshire and Great Bay Community College, is an affiliate consultant with The Woodland Group and the Environmental Defense Fund, and has worked with numerous corporate and individual business clients in presentation skills, public speaking, business storytelling and leadership. Sample clients include Primex, Harbor Financial Group, Op4G, Cornerstone Title Company, VF Timberland, Fuji Dimatix, Unitil, National Education Association, Gould Academy, Landy Management and City Year New Hampshire, among others.

