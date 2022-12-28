New Documentary About Holocaust Survivor To Have New England Premiere at Park Theatre

In 1944, on a train to Auschwitz, 17-year-old Heinz Geiringer told his sister Eva that he hid the paintings and poetry he created during his time in hiding beneath the attic floorboards. Heinz made Eva promise that if he should die in the camps, she would retrieve the belongings. Today, his story sits in the shadow of the better-known Diary of Anne Frank. After the war, Eva (Schloss) became a posthumous stepsister of Anne when her mother married Anne's father. While the world knows Anne's story, Eva's Promise introduces Heinz, his artistry, and his sister's efforts to find and share his remarkable legacy.

Eva's Promise will make its New England debut at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, on Friday, January 13, and play through Thursday, January 19.

On Sunday, January 15 at 4 p.m., the film's director, Steve McCarthy, and the producer, Susan Kerner, will attend the screening for a talkback after the film. A special video message from Eva Schloss to the Jaffrey audience will also be shown.

Eva is 93 and resides in London. In addition to Eva's Promise, she was featured in Ken Burns' recent documentary series, The U.S. and the Holocaust. She wrote the award-winning book, The Promise in 2006. Signed copies of the book will be available for sale at the theatre and all Toadstool Bookshops.

Tickets for Eva's Promise are $9/$8. The special talkback event will be $15/$10. They can be purchased in advance by visiting theparktheatre.org or calling the box office (603) 532-8888. Group sales and private screenings are available.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.