New Documentary About Holocaust Survivor To Have New England Premiere at Park Theatre

In 1944, on a train to Auschwitz, 17-year-old Heinz Geiringer told his sister Eva that he hid the paintings and poetry he created during his time in hiding beneath the attic floorboards. Heinz made Eva promise that if he should die in the camps, she would retrieve the belongings. Today, his story sits in the shadow of the better-known Diary of Anne Frank. After the war, Eva (Schloss) became a posthumous stepsister of Anne when her mother married Anne's father. While the world knows Anne's story, Eva's Promise introduces Heinz, his artistry, and his sister's efforts to find and share his remarkable legacy.
Eva's Promise will make its New England debut at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, on Friday, January 13, and play through Thursday, January 19.
On Sunday, January 15 at 4 p.m., the film's director, Steve McCarthy, and the producer, Susan Kerner, will attend the screening for a talkback after the film. A special video message from Eva Schloss to the Jaffrey audience will also be shown.
Eva is 93 and resides in London. In addition to Eva's Promise, she was featured in Ken Burns' recent documentary series, The U.S. and the Holocaust. She wrote the award-winning book, The Promise in 2006. Signed copies of the book will be available for sale at the theatre and all Toadstool Bookshops.
Tickets for Eva's Promise are $9/$8. The special talkback event will be $15/$10. They can be purchased in advance by visiting theparktheatre.org or calling the box office (603) 532-8888. Group sales and private screenings are available.
The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.
The year was 1971, arguably the most significant year in rock n' roll history. High above the Bay Area at his sprawling Skyline Boulevard ranch, a 26-year-old Neil Young would convene a star-filled ensemble to create one of music's most enduring albums, Harvest.
The internationally acclaimed New Hampshire Gay Men's Chorus was established in 1998. This nonprofit group of over 25 singers has played extensively in New England and the United States. They celebrate their 25th year with a special holiday program entitled “Suddenly Silver Bells.” This concert comes to Jaffrey's Park Theatre performing arts center this Saturday, December 10 at 7:30pm.
The Majestic Theatre has released first look photos of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” featuring book and lyrics by Jahnna Beecham, music and lyrics by Malcolm Hillgartner.
