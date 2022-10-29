New Documentary About Artist Edward Hopper to Screen at Park Theatre

A new documentary film about the celebrated American artist, Edward Hopper, has just debuted with acclaimed reviews. Hopper: An American Love Story will have two exclusive screenings at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey on Wednesday, November 2 at 2pm and 7pm.



Edward Hopper's work is the most recognizable art in America - popular, praised, and mysterious. Countless painters, photographers, filmmakers and musicians have been influenced by his art - but who was he, and how did a struggling illustrator create such a bounty of notable work?



This new film takes a deep look at Hopper's art, life, and relationships. From his early career as an illustrator, his wife was giving up her own promising art career to be his manager, his critical and commercial acclaim, and in his own words - this film explores the enigmatic personality behind the brush.

Combined with expert interviews, diaries, and a startling visual reflection of American life, Hopper brings America's arguably most influential artist to life.



This film coincides with the major Hopper exhibition (Edward Hopper's New York) at the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York (Oct 22 - Mar 23).



Tickets for the Hopper: An American Love Story are $15 for adults and $10 for 16 and under. They can be purchased in advance by visiting theparktheatre.org or calling the box office (603) 532-8888. Group sales and private screenings are available for organizations and schools.



The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.



About The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922, and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children's productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.