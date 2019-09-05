NH Theatre Project Presents Seacoast Sessions With Randy Armstrong

New Hampshire Theatre Project kicks off its first Seacoast Sessions concert with master of World Fusion Music Randy Armstrong. Now in its second year, Seacoast Sessions is a popular series of intimate concerts and conversations with seacoast musicians of national and international significance, hosted by Kathleen Somssich of WSCA Radio.

Randy Armstrong has been hailed by the Boston Globe as "a sure-fingered, guitar virtuoso" and Downbeat Magazine has called his music "a marvelous kaleidoscope of shifting melodies, rhythms and instrumental colors." He is the Director of the Phillips Exeter Academy African Drumming Ensemble and North Indian Music Program and taught courses for PSU Integrated Arts Graduate Studies. Randy was selected to be the 2017-2018 artist in residence for the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra and was the recipient of the 2017 New Hampshire Governor's Arts Award for Arts Education.



Randy is the co-founder of Do'a World Music Ensemble, Unu Mondo and Beyond Borders and has performed throughout the United States, Canada, Alaska, Belize, India, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Slovenia, Croatia, Italy and South Africa and West Africa. He has appeared on over 50 albums, theater and film scores and has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the New England Foundation for the Arts. As a composer and recording artist, he has released a solo CD No Regrets and a double CD soundtrack for the 4-part PBS primetime series Dinner on the Diner filmed in Spain, South Africa, Scotland and Southeast Asia. Randy has served as an Arts Councilor for the NH State Council on the Arts appointed by two NH Governors and is on the NHSCA Arts In Education and Arts in Health juried rosters. He has presented educational programs for tens of thousands of students throughout his career.



Randy recently celebrated the CD release of Beyond Borders. Five years in the making and featuring 35 musicians from around the world, Beyond Borders is a Global Voyage in Music and was nominated for the 2015 ZMR Music Awards - Best World Album. Randy's original score and soundtrack CD for the theater and dance production The Conference of the Birds was released at the premiere performance in San Jose, CA in September 2016, featuring 11 international dance traditions with over 50 actors ages 4 to 84. Randy composed and recorded the score for the EnActe Arts theater production of The Case Of The Vanishing Firefish in 2019. He also toured in South Africa with the all-women's chorus, Voices From The Heart in July and August 2018 as a soloist and accompanist. For more information, please visit www.randyarmstrong.com.





