NH Theatre Project Announces Youth Programs For 2020

A variety of programs for youth ages 7 to 17 are available at New Hampshire Theatre Project this year starting in January. Young Theatremakers will be falling down the rabbit hole as they delve into the characters of Alice in Wonderland, teens return to the stage with Sketch Comedy Club, and registration for 4 summer camps is now open. Full details of cost, dates and times are available online at www.nhtheatreproject.org, and scholarships and other financial assistance are available.

New Hampshire Theatre Project has trained young performers since 1988, offering classes, workshops, private coaching, summer camps, and performance intensives for youth of all ages. The acclaimed Youth Repertory Companies which offered performance opportunities for youth for over two decades has now evolved and expanded into Theatremakers, a performance training course that engages with groups of young people, teaching them to make contemporary performance while considering the world around them.

Theatremakers, led by Meghann Beauchamp and Robin Fowler, will use Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland as a jumping-off point for theatre games and scene study. This session of Theatremakers runs January 27 through March 2, with a performance on March 6. Classes are divided by age with 7 - 11 year olds meetings on Mondays at 4:00pm - 5.30pm and ages 12 - 17 meet on Wednesda ys at 5:00pm - 6:30pm.

NHTP's Sketch Comedy Club starts session two for high school students on February 11 and runs through March 31, with a performance taking place during the last class. Sketch Comedy Club meets Tuesdays, 5:00-6:30 pm. This class is led by NHTP Teaching Artist Stephanie Lazenby and students can opt to write and/or perform depending on their preference.

For students looking to delve deeper into their own theatre-making or design their own course of study they can explore both private coaching, and/or the technical apprenticeships available at NHTP. For ages 10-18, teaching artists offer private coaching in monologue preparation (including college auditions), public speaking, interview techniques, and/or scene study with small groups. These are scheduled on an individual basis and may or may not be an addition to group programs.

It's also that time of year when plans are made for the summer, and registration for Summer Camps is available at nhtheatreproject.org from January 6th. "We have four programs running in our summer of Big Little Differences," explains NHTP Artistic Director Catherine Stewart. All season long NHTP has been asking 'Can One Person Make A Difference?' and NHTP is looking for adventurous Theatremakers who want to act, sing, dance, and write all while making exciting new theatre. "Our campers, in collaboration with our resident teaching artists, will be exploring all the small things they can do to make a BIG difference in the world." Younger students will use creative drama to invent characters and stories that change the world in magical, powerful and playful ways. Older students will push boundaries with imaginative theatre designed by and for young audiences.

Thanks to a generous endowment from the Cherylanne Williams Scholarship Fund at the NH Charitable Foundation and Partners Bank, scholarships are available each year. Scholarship awards and internships are based on both merit and financial need. Contact NHTP for more information or Application for Financial Aid.

For more information about the workshops, classes and training at New Hampshire Theatre Project during the 2019-2020 season, visit nhtheatreproject.org





