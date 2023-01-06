Neil Young: Harvest Time screens at the Park Theatre this weekend.

The docu-film about the making of the classic Neil Young album HARVEST was shot from September to November 1971.

It is described as "a never been seen before fan piece including footage from Northern California, London, and Nashville, during its creation." It takes you on a journey from his iconic Broken Arrow Ranch to a performance with the London Symphony Orchestra.

This is an in-theatre-only special event. 5.1 Surround Sound.