Neil Young: Harvest Time screens at the Park Theatre this weekend.
The docu-film about the making of the classic Neil Young album HARVEST was shot from September to November 1971.
It is described as "a never been seen before fan piece including footage from Northern California, London, and Nashville, during its creation." It takes you on a journey from his iconic Broken Arrow Ranch to a performance with the London Symphony Orchestra.
This is an in-theatre-only special event. 5.1 Surround Sound.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Scene Changes, by Donald Tongue, is a romantic dramedy revolving around a traveling production of A Christmas Carol in Concord, NH. Performances at the Hatbox Theatre, located at the Steeplegate Mall (by Bon Ton’s), Concord, NH.
Eva’s Promise will make its New England debut at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, on Friday, January 13, and play through Thursday, January 19.
Thirty years ago, Michael Tobin stood in the wings of The Players' Ring, waiting for the City of Portsmouth's final approval before opening the doors and welcoming audiences to the very first show of the area's newest theater.
The year was 1971, arguably the most significant year in rock n' roll history. High above the Bay Area at his sprawling Skyline Boulevard ranch, a 26-year-old Neil Young would convene a star-filled ensemble to create one of music's most enduring albums, Harvest.
More Hot Stories For You
SCENE CHANGES Comes to Hatbox Theatre This Week
January 3, 2023
Scene Changes, by Donald Tongue, is a romantic dramedy revolving around a traveling production of A Christmas Carol in Concord, NH. Performances at the Hatbox Theatre, located at the Steeplegate Mall (by Bon Ton’s), Concord, NH.
New Documentary About Holocaust Survivor To Have New England Premiere at Park Theatre
December 28, 2022
Eva’s Promise will make its New England debut at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, on Friday, January 13, and play through Thursday, January 19.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL is Now Playing at The Players' Ring
December 19, 2022
Thirty years ago, Michael Tobin stood in the wings of The Players' Ring, waiting for the City of Portsmouth's final approval before opening the doors and welcoming audiences to the very first show of the area's newest theater.
Park Theatre Will Sell Posters To Raise Funds For Rigging, Lighting, and Sound
December 6, 2022
The Park Theatre in Jaffrey has hundreds of posters in its inventory from past movies, concerts, and other events. Now you can have one of these large “one-sheet” posters that measure 40” high by 27” wide in your own home. The Jaffrey theatre is conducting a fundraising sale of the posters in their lobby on Saturday, December 10, from 11am to 4pm. Poster range in price from $5 to $35.
Unreleased Neil Young Film HARVEST TIME To Play Park Theatre
December 5, 2022
The year was 1971, arguably the most significant year in rock n' roll history. High above the Bay Area at his sprawling Skyline Boulevard ranch, a 26-year-old Neil Young would convene a star-filled ensemble to create one of music's most enduring albums, Harvest.