Mo Rocca to Discuss New Book ROCTOGENARIANS at The Music Hall

On Tuesday, June 18, Mo Rocca, the New York Times bestselling author of Mobituaries, comes to The Music Hall as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series to discuss his new book Roctogenarians. In the same vein as Mobituaries, Roctogenarians is a collection of entertaining and unexpected stories of yesterday's and today's strongest finishers. Mo Rocca and coauthor Jonathan Greenberg introduce us to the people past and present who peaked when they could have been puttering—breaking out as writers, selling out concert halls, attempting to set land-speed records—and in the case of one ninety-year tortoise, becoming a first-time father.

The event starts at 7pm and includes a moderated literary conversation with NHPR's Julia Furukawa, host of All Things Considered.

Tuesday, June 18 - 7pm

The Music Hall Historic Theater

28 Chestnut Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

About the Author:

Mo Rocca is a correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning, host of the hit Mobituaries podcast, and host of The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation. He's also a frequent panelist on NPR's hit weekly quiz show Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me! Rocca is coauthor of the New York Times bestselling Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving and author of All the Presidents' Pets.

Tickets:

The ticket package for Writers on a New England Stage: Mo Rocca with ROCTOGENARIANS on Tuesday, June 18, at 7pm is $18. For each 1-2 tickets sold, the purchase of a book voucher (Roctogenarians, $29 hardcover) is required. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at 104 Congress Street, in Portsmouth, NH.

About Writers on a New England Stage

This award-winning author series, launched in 2005, has presented such celebrated writers as Margaret Atwood, Stephen King, United States Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Dan Brown, David McCullough, Judy Blume, Tom Brokaw, and Jodi Picoult, all on stage at The Music Hall's Historic Theater in downtown Portsmouth, NH. Each literary evening features an author presentation followed by an onstage interview with a New Hampshire Public Radio host. Live music is performed by the award-winning house band Dreadnaught. Portions of these literary conversations are broadcast on New Hampshire Public Radio and available as a podcast on all podcast platforms.

The Writers on a New England Stage series is a partnership between The Music Hall and New Hampshire Public Radio.

About New Hampshire Public Radio

NHPR is New Hampshire's only statewide radio news service, broadcasting from 14 sites across the Granite State. Our award-winning journalism is available to read and listen to 24/7 at NHPR.org and by asking your smart speaker to “Play NHPR.” NHPR journalists deliver local news, programs, newsletters, and podcasts, including Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Civics 101, Outside/In, Document, The Weekender, The Rundown, Primarily Politics, The Folk Show, and the N.H. News Recap. NHPR is the exclusive outlet for NPR News in the Granite State and broadcasts national weekly programs such as The Moth Radio Hour, Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me!, and This American Life. At NHPR, our vision is that through trustworthy journalism, we enrich lives and build stronger communities, in New Hampshire and beyond. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are core to our mission. We strive to build an inclusive culture that links us to the communities we serve and to produce journalism and programming that reflect those communities' diverse cultures, backgrounds, and viewpoints.

About The Music Hall

The Music Hall is an active and vital cultural center in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire, dedicated to the advancement of the tri-state region's cultural life through the performing arts, literature, and education. A community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, it presents entertainment from around the world and around the corner—the greatest musicians, writers, and performers of the time, extraordinary films, and award-winning documentaries. Its 600 yearly events delight an annual audience of 130,000 (including 20,000 children) in two theaters—an 1878 Victorian-era Historic Theater and the modern and intimate Lounge venue. The Music Hall was recently named Editors' Choice “Best All-Around Entertainment” by Yankee Magazine and is a designated “American Treasure for the Arts.” Through innovative community partnerships, it subsidizes thousands of tickets each year to make the arts accessible to all. The Music Hall is community-oriented and committed to helping the Seacoast region flourish.

