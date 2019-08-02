Meg Mitchell Moore Talks THE ISLANDERS At The Music Hall Loft 8/20

On Tuesday, August 20, beloved author Meg Mitchell Moore visits The Music Hall Loft with her new novel THE ISLANDERS, a delicious summer story in the spirit of J. Courtney Sullivan's Maine and the works of Elin Hilderbrand. Over twelve short weeks, three strangers meet and grow close, sharing unexpected romance, well-meaning lies, and damaging secrets-all on one island.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation and Q&A, plus a post-event book signing and meet-and-greet. It will be held at The Music Hall Loft at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Meg Mitchell Moore worked for several years as a journalist for a variety of publications before turning to fiction. THE ISLANDERS is her fifth novel. She lives in the beautiful coastal town of Newburyport, Mass., with her husband and their three daughters.

Tickets: The ticket package for Writers in the Loft: Meg Mitchell Moore with THE ISLANDERS on Tuesday, August 20, at 7pm is $41. In addition to a reserved seat, the package includes a copy of THE ISLANDERS ($26.99, hardcover), a bar beverage, author Q+A, and book signing meet-and-greet. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

Akin to The Music Hall's anchor literary series, Writers on a New England Stage, Writers in the Loft features bestselling authors in a smaller, more intimate space. The series brings audiences today's top authors, the best of fiction and nonfiction, and award-winners across categories. The evening package includes a reserved seat and bar beverage, Q+A, a copy of the book, and a meet-and-greet book signing with the featured writer.





