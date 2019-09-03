Master Guitarist Jesse Cook Comes To The Capitol Center For The Arts, October 18

"I want to take people to places they haven't been."



Jesse Cook, Juno winning master guitarist, known for his intoxicating fusion of world music, will be performing at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Fri, October 18 at 8PM.



Cook has traveled the globe looking for sounds that resonate with him. "I like finding common ground for different music traditions, a space where music from around the world can come together," Cook explains. "A place where modern sounds can mix with ancient timbres."



He was born in Paris, to Canadian parents. After moving back to Canada, Cook started guitar lessons. "My teacher played flamenco. Then, when I'd visit my dad in France, he was living next door to Nicolas Reyes, the singer of The Gipsy Kings. I saw gipsy kids on the corner playing that way too." It was as if the world conspired to get me interested in this style and I was hooked." It was when he heard the Paco de Lucia, Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin album, Friday Night in San Francisco that the die was cast. "I was captivated by the sheer virtuosity and freedom, that people could play whatever they wanted, creating in that space between jazz and flamenco."



Tickets for the October 18 Jesse Cook performance are currently on sale starting at $35. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111 or online at ccanh.com. Tickets may also obtained at the box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.



Other upcoming performances at the Capitol Center for the Arts include Government Mule (September 18), Collective Soul (September 24), Randy Rainbow (Oct 4), Indigo Girls (Oct 11), and The Office! A Musical Parody (October 12).





The award-winning Capitol Center for the Arts (www.ccanh.com) inspires, educates, and entertains audiences by providing a quality venue for the performing arts as well as a wide range of professional-level, artistically-significant presentations. The Center is conveniently located off Rt. 93 in downtown Concord, New Hampshire and is close to several quality restaurants, shopping boutiques, and other area attractions. The facility first opened in 1927 as the Capitol Theatre, a prime stop on the Vaudeville circuit; it later became Concord's premier movie house and concert hall. After closing in 1989, it underwent a multi-million dollar renovation / modernization and reopened in 1995 as the Capitol Center for the Arts. Today, the Capitol Center is home to the 1304-seat Chubb Theatre, the Governor's Hall ballroom, and the Kimball House, a Victorian mansion. Its newest venue, the Bank of New Hampshire Stage at 16 S Main St. opened in June 2019, including a mainstage and second floor lounge.





