Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Majestic Will Present LITTLE WOMEN Next Month

Performances are on Friday and Saturday May 12 & 13, at 7pm, and on Sunday, May 14 at 2pm.

Apr. 21, 2023  
Majestic Will Present LITTLE WOMEN Next Month

Majestic's Little Women stars teens of The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts under the Direction of Jocelyn Duford with Musical Direction by Keith Belanger.

Little Women has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love.

Music by Jason Howland, Lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, Book by Allan Knee, Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott / Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested - her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. Little Women embodies the complete theatrical experience, guaranteeing a night filled with laughter, tears and a lifting of the spirit. The powerful score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartache and hope - the sounds of a young America finding its voice.

Join in for Little Women on Friday and Saturday May 12 & 13, at 7pm, and on Sunday, May 14 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House located at 29 West Broadway, Derry, NH. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and above, and $12 for youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Feature: Seacoast Rep Opens New Studio Photo
Feature: Seacoast Rep Opens New Studio
The Rep Studios, Seacoast Repertory Theatre's new performance art studio space, is officially open.
Previews: GHOST- THE MUSICAL at Seacoast Repertory Theatre Photo
Previews: GHOST- THE MUSICAL at Seacoast Repertory Theatre
Opening this Friday, April 21 with performances running through May 14, The Seacoast Repertory Theatre Presents: Ghost - The Musical, a spectacle of dance, special effects, and magic with its largest live orchestra to date.
Exhibition On Screen Art Film Series Begins In May At Park Theatre Photo
'Exhibition On Screen' Art Film Series Begins In May At Park Theatre
The acclaimed documentary series about art and artists, EXHIBITION ON SCREEN, will debut at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey on May 10 with Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition. The 8-part series will present one new documentary film each month, May through December on the second Wednesday of each month at 1:30pm. They will be screened in the 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with its 27-foot wide screen and 17-speaker surround sound.
New Documentary About Wildfire Screens At Park Theatre For Earth Day Weekend Photo
New Documentary About Wildfire Screens At Park Theatre For Earth Day Weekend
In honor of Earth Day Weekend, The Park Theatre in Jaffrey will present the acclaimed new documentary film about wildfire this Sunday, April 23, at 4pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Majestic Will Present LITTLE WOMEN Next MonthMajestic Will Present LITTLE WOMEN Next Month
April 21, 2023

Majestic's Little Women stars teens of The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts under the Direction of Jocelyn Duford with Musical Direction by Keith Belanger.
'Exhibition On Screen' Art Film Series Begins In May At Park Theatre'Exhibition On Screen' Art Film Series Begins In May At Park Theatre
April 19, 2023

The acclaimed documentary series about art and artists, EXHIBITION ON SCREEN, will debut at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey on May 10 with Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition. The 8-part series will present one new documentary film each month, May through December on the second Wednesday of each month at 1:30pm. They will be screened in the 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with its 27-foot wide screen and 17-speaker surround sound.
New Documentary About Wildfire Screens At Park Theatre For Earth Day WeekendNew Documentary About Wildfire Screens At Park Theatre For Earth Day Weekend
April 18, 2023

In honor of Earth Day Weekend, The Park Theatre in Jaffrey will present the acclaimed new documentary film about wildfire this Sunday, April 23, at 4pm.
SHE KILLS MONSTERS to be Presented at the Hatbox Theatre This MonthSHE KILLS MONSTERS to be Presented at the Hatbox Theatre This Month
April 17, 2023

Dive In Productions will be presenting the high-octane comedic adventure, She Kills Monsters at the Hatbox Theatre from April 28-May14.
97.5 WOKQ Chowder Festival Returns This Summer97.5 WOKQ Chowder Festival Returns This Summer
April 13, 2023

Prescott Park Arts Festival has announced the return of the 97.5 WOKQ Chowder Festival Summer Kick-off, presented by Avery Insurance, on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023.
share