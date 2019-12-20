Majestic To Present THE GOOD DOCTOR Dinner Theatre

The Majestic will present its first of four dinner theatres scheduled for their 2019- 20 season.

The Good Doctor a Comedy by Neil Simon. This Broadway hit is a composite of Neil Simon and Anton Chekhov. In one sketch, a feisty old woman storms a bank and upbraids the manager for his gout and lack of money. In another, a father takes his son to a house to initiate him into the mysteries of sex, only to relent at the last moment and leave the boy more perplexed than ever. In another sketch, a crafty seducer goes to work on a wedded woman, only to realize that the woman has been in command from the first overture. And let us not forget the classic tale of a man who offers to drown himself for three rubles. The stories are droll, the portraits affectionate, the humor infectious, and the fun unending.

Majestic's production is directed by Joe Pelonzi of Hudson and stars: Heather Armhold of Hollis, Raul Bernal of Manchester, Kierston Coke of Manchester, Liz Fontanella of Pelham, Lori Kerrigan of Litchfield, Amber Lindquist of Londonderry, Sheila Melanson of Bedford, Tim Mitchell of Weare, Cesar Mite of Manchester, Dan Scheys of Manchester, and Roy Swonger of Merrimack.

Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.





