Majestic Theatre to Present JUDY'S SCARY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

"Judy's Scary Little Christmas" is an outrageous spoof of holiday TV specials from yesteryear and a look behind the scenes at the stars they featured. Bing Crosby, Ethel Merman and Liberace all join Judy Garland to ring in the holidays, while cameos of Joan Crawford, Richard Nixon and Lillian Hellman all add spice to the punch. Eight musical numbers performed by a cast of 14 make this clever parody an affectionate look back at the Golden Age of Television and a delightful holiday show for today's audiences.

Judy Garland is primed for her biggest comeback ever - the dazzling star of her own TV special, broadcast live on Christmas Eve, 1959. Judy's guests include Bing Crosby (making some holiday "grog"), Ethel Merman (plugging her Hawaiian album), and Liberace (with a handsome sailor in tow). However, mysterious snafus behind the scenes and cameo appearances by commie-baiting Vice President Richard Nixon (who performs a magic act) and blacklisted writer, Lillian Hellman, (who's forced to read "Children's Letter to Santa" with a puppet) throw Judy's program off course. The surprises climax when the arrival of Joan Crawford is interrupted by the spectral figure of...Death. The evening takes a detour into the twilight zone as the celebrities are forced to confront the lies behind their legends. Devastated and alone, Judy meets a special fan who ultimately proves that, despite her flaws, her shining legacy still endures.

Directed by the show's writer Jim Webber of Manchester, Musical Direction by Jed Holland of Nashua / Choreography by Martha Daniels Holland of Nashua and Stars: Sheree Owens of Concord as Judy Garland, Rich Hurley of Windham as Bing Crosby, Michael Coppola of Portsmouth as Liberace, Katie Collins of Manchester as Ethel Merman, Aaron Compagna of Manchester as Richard Nixon, Kath Palmer of Nashua as Lillian Hellman, Barbara Webb of Ashland as Joan Crawford, Glen Grimard of Lowell, MA as Death/Director, Sam Durfee of Concord as Sailor/Punch, Ensemble: Denis Brunelle of Nashua, Julia Fernandeza??Turk of Concord, Donna O'Bryant of Nashua, and Ryan Quinlan of Nashua.

"Magical! A side-splitting musical parody...wickedly funny! - Los Angeles Times

"Fascinating, hilarious and wildly entertaining!" - Gerard Alessandrini, Creator of Forbidden Broadway

"A true holiday treat!" - Hollywood Reporter

"Hilarious! A surreal snow globe highball; a Hollywood Christmas card from beyond the grave!" - Portland Mercury



"Holiday smash of the season...I can't say enough about what a bracing surprise this unique show is!" - Talkin' Broadway, 2014

"Filled with gut busting laughs and wonderful musical numbers!" - Broadway World.com, 2014



"Must-see alternative to the Christmas classics we automatically fall back on during the holiday season!" - West Seattle Herald, 2014

Join us for "Judy's Scary Little Christmas" on Thursday December 5 at 7pm, Friday December 6 at 7pm, Saturday December 7 at 2pm & 7pm and Sunday, December 8 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and above. Rated PG for some adult content. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.





