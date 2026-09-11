SKYNYRD'S HATCHET to Perform Southern Rock Tribute at Park Theatre
The tribute band takes the stage at The Park Theatre's 330-seat Eppes Auditorium in downtown Jaffrey.
The Park Theatre will celebrate the powerful guitars and enduring songs of Southern rock when Skynyrd's Hatchet performs on Saturday, September 19, at 7:30 p.m.
The band pays tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd and Molly Hatchet, bringing the spirit of classic arena rock to downtown Jaffrey. It's Southern rock performed with blazing authenticity.
Drawing on decades of musical experience, Skynyrd's Hatchet emphasizes faithful instrumental and vocal performances. Its repertoire includes favorites such as “Gimme Three Steps,” “Flirtin' With Disaster” and “Free Bird,” combining familiar riffs, dueling guitars and soaring musical climaxes in an energetic evening for Southern rock fans.
Tickets are $35, with all seats reserved. Purchase tickets at theparktheatre.org or call the box office at (603) 532-888. The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.
Skynyrd's Hatchet will perform in The Park's award-winning Eppes Auditorium with its 330-seats and acclaimed acoustically superior sound.
The Park Theatre is New England's unique showplace for live entertainment and film. The venue is fully accessible and it is roughly 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester. The Lounge at The Park is open for beer, wine and cocktails before the show (ID required),
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