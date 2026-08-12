COME FROM AWAY Begins Performances at Weathervane Theatre This Week

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New Hampshire's award-winning Weathervane Theatre will present COME FROM AWAY- the hit musical celebrating the best of humankind. Internationally acclaimed, this feel-good musical based on true events will open on August 12th.

This breathtaking new musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

Syracuse Stage's Artistic Director, Robert Hupp, directs the production. Hupp returns to the Weathervane for his fifth season as guest director. Previous Weathervane credits include LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILLE, A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, STONES IN HIS POCKETS, and last year's ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS.

I am particularly excited to return to the Weathervane this summer to direct COME FROM AWAY,' said Hupp. 'This beautiful, uplifting musical is one of my all-time favorites. I believe the story that unfolds-of a community coming together to help strangers in their time of need-- reflects a generosity of spirit that is both inspiring and unforgettable. Kindness, generosity, and consideration are things we need to talk about in this time and age.'

The cast of COME FROM AWAY features Becca Ayers (Beulah), Jacob A. Butler (Kevin T./Garth), Jorge Donoso (Kevin J./Ali), Robert H. Fowler (Nick/Doug), Carrie Greenberg (Bonnie), Marisa Kirby (Beverly), Jewell Noel (Hannah), Ethan Paulini (Claude), Paul Trenier (Bob), Courtney Vashaw (Diane), Carrie Wagner (Janice), and Lew Whitener (Oz). Robert H. Fowler is the dance captain.

COME FROM AWAY includes design by Jeremy Baldauf (sound), Cass Burgess (properties), Celia Madeoy (dialect), Chris Payne (lighting), and Rien Schlecht (set and costumes). Additional creative team: Sam Powers (production stage manager), Reed Davis, Rien Schlecht, Passion Shaffer, Hannah Showalter, Aasrith Veerapaneni (assistant stage management), Seth Bowen (technical director), Christa LeBlanc (scenic charge), Jeremy Baldauf (production management), and Aliana Asperi (dramaturg).

Phil Burns (keys 2), Harry Burns (bass), Noah Huseman (keys 1), Jessie Lanham (drums), Shoshana Lieberman (violin/fiddle), AC Muench (bass), and Ben Natti (guitar) make up the band of COME FROM AWAY, under the direction of Huseman.

Performing in alternating repertory, COME FROM AWAY runs August 12 - September 11, 2026. Special events include an opening night champagne reception following the August 12th performance, where patrons can mix and mingle with the cast and creative team. Appropriate for ages 8 and up, school matinees of COME FROM AWAY are also available. For more information, contact info@weathervanenh.org

Single tickets for COME FROM AWAY are on sale now at weathervanenh.org. Group rates are available for parties of 15 or more. Contact info@weathervanenh.org for more information.

COME FROM AWAY is sponsored by the Martland Family Fund.

Weathervane's 61st season runs now through October 11. Additional Season 61 productions include RENT, XANADU, PETER PAN GOES WRONG, GLOCK 17., PUTTING IT TOGETHER, PAPERBOY, and ANYTHING GOES. Single tickets are now available at www.weathervanenh.org. Season 61 tickets start at $34.

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