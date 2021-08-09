Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MOONMATES Will Be Performed at the Hatbox Theatre This Month

Brian Paul and Bretton Reis, two veteran New Hampshire-based theatre artists, wrote and premiered “Moonmates” back in 2018.

Aug. 9, 2021  

The original comedy "Moonmates: Roommates on the Moon" will run at the Hatbox Theatre from August 20th through the 29th. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for members, seniors and students and $16 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at www.hatboxnh.com.

"Moonmates" tells the story of two bumbling astronauts working on a decrepit, for-profit lunar base. They must overcome their frustrations with one another in order to complete their two-year contract. Melding slapstick, sitcom, and farce, the play is stuffed with dubious science and plenty of laughs.

Brian Paul and Bretton Reis, two veteran New Hampshire-based theatre artists, wrote and premiered "Moonmates" back in 2018. Their initial performance run proved the show to be a hit.

Reis, who also designed a functional sci-fi set for the piece, mused, "After the last year, audiences are ready to laugh, and to get away. Far away. Like to the moon."

"Moonmates" is fun for most ages, with mild references to adult situations and substances.


