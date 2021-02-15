Live Comedy Is Back at The Roundabout Diner in Portsmouth

The Roundabout Diner in Portsmouth is drawing A-List comedians and packing their small function room during the pandemic. While most comedy venues in the country have been forced to do comedy online and in Zoom Rooms, the Boston Comedy Festival and the Roundabout Diner have been able to socially distance 40 people into their function room, selling out the shows in this new comedy club. Boston's King of Comedy, Steve Sweeney, has taken on every Friday night in February, and National Headliner Jim McCue is booked every Saturday through February.

Great Comedians from near and far have been coming to the Roundabout for a chance to work on their acts in front of audiences who've been starved for live entertainment, selling out this small Portsmouth venue. The diner has seacoast NH's best classic comfort food.

Showtimes are at 7 PM; seating at 6:30.Ticket prices are only $20!Every Friday and Saturday in February!Tickets are online at Eventbrite.com Roundabout Diner580 Portsmouth Traffic Circle Portsmouth, NH 03801

In March the shows will start at 8 PM.

*Due to the limited seating, capacity has been reduced to 42 seats.*All tables will be spaced out appropriately with safe social distancing.*Face masks/face coverings for Customers ARE MANDATORY when:1. Entering the Venue2. Using the restrooms3. Exiting the theatre showroom.Once you are seated at your table the masks may be removed.*We ask patrons to honor proper distancing between existing crowds.*Our staff will be uniformly masked.*Performers will be at least 6 feet from the front row patrons.