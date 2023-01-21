Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lend Me A Theater to Present THE WORLD WAS YOURS Beginning in February

The production runs February 3 to February 19, 2023.

Jan. 21, 2023  

Lend Me A Theater has announced their winter production "The World Was Yours" by William Ivers at the Hatbox Theater in Concord NH running Fridays through Sundays from February 3 to February 19, 2023. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $22 for adults; $19 for members, seniors, and students; and $16 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at www.hatboxnh.com.

The World Was Yours by William Ivers: a competition between three diverse artists vying for the same grant. Adley Schwartz, an aging art professor, hopes the grant funds will enable him to honor a personal promise to a loved one before it is too late while also providing a final chance for personal fulfillment. Joy, and idealistic young firebrand, hopes the opportunity will open doors for her to change the world, an endeavor she felt was stymied when she received a failing grade in Schwartz's class. Z-Jones, a legendary and mysterious guerrilla graffiti artist, needs legitimacy and stability, for which she is willing to compromise her legacy of rebellion and innovation and her own sense of morality. Watching from the ether, internally feuding and commenting on the action, are Bob Ross, Salvador Dali, and Andy Warhol, three artists whose own work received equal measures of praise and disdain on their lifetimes. As the tension mounts, and the oft-conflicting values of the artists gestate in surprising ways, the notions that reputation, values, and ethics are complexly inter-woven reveal how we are all forced to make choices that reflect the influence of contradictory ideals.

Lend Me A Theater is a non-profit charitable theater arts organization that has been performing all over southern New Hampshire since it was founded in 2015, coincidentally the same year the Hatbox opened. This marks their 8th production at the intimate venue; their first appearance there being the Hatbox's premier opening production, Two Across. Don't Talk to the Actors, a comedy by Tom Dudzick follows at the Hatbox in April 2023.

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE

Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.


