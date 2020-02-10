LEND ME A TENOR Comes to the Hatbox

Lend Me a Tenor, by famed playwright Ken Ludwig, will be presented by Lend Me a Theater, at Hatbox Theatre from Friday, Feb 28 through Sunday, March 15. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for members, seniors and students and $12 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at www.hatboxnh.com.

Winner of 3 Tony Awards, 4 Drama Desk Awards, and having just closed a tremendous revival on Broadway, Lend Me A Tenor is farce at its best!

Set in 1934, the world's greatest tenor Tito Merelli has come to Cleveland, Ohio to save its struggling Grand Opera Company by singing "Pagliacci" at the annual fundraising gala. When Tito turns up seemingly dead the day of the performance, the Opera Director's meek assistant Max is given the daunting task of finding a last-minute replacement. Chaos ensues: - mistaken identities, women hiding in closets, and many a slamming door. With a company of characters including an obsessed bellhop, a scheming soprano, a star-struck ingénue, and a jealous wife, this hilarious romp is a side-splitter, reminiscent of the classic Marx Brothers' "A Night at the Opera"!

Lend Me A Theater opens their 6th season by returning to its roots with this production. The founding board members were all part of the cast and crew of a production of this show at the Scenic Theatre in Pittsfield NH in 2013. "If we survive, let's do this show ourselves for our 5 year anniversary", said Mo Demers, Treasurer and Play Selection Committee Chair. Bringing together a tremendous cast of local talent, with two actors reprising their roles from the original production, "Lend Me A Tenor" is not to be missed!

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE: Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.





