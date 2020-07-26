KICK - The INXS Experience Brings Australian Rockers' Biggest Hits To Tupelo Music Hall

The show will have two drive-In concerts on Saturday, September 26th.

KICK - The INXS Experience, the USA's most authentic tribute to internationally acclaimed rock band, INXS, will bring the Australian Rockers' biggest hits to Tupelo Music Hall in Derry, NH for two Drive-In concerts on Saturday, September 26th.

"These have certainly been some difficult times for everyone around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic," says KICK lead vocalist Cory Massi. "Music fans have had concert plans for 2020 mostly cancelled to this point and the future of 2020 shows remains uncertain. We wanted to find a way to get back onstage and deliver a show in a safe manner - for both the band and the fans - and Tupelo Music Hall's Drive-in Experience is the ideal set-up. There will be plenty of room for social distancing, allowing our fans lots of room to dance, and the weather in late September should be perfect."

Tupelo Music Hall is one of the first traditional concert venues to convert to a Drive-In format. This is NOT a Drive-In movie theater, but rather a regular venue that built an outdoor stage, installed a Meyer Sound System, and purchased a golf cart to deliver food and beverages that attendees can order ahead via their phones. Drive-In tickets include an empty parking spot beside each car, allowing patrons to set up lawn chairs to enjoy the show, or they can listen to the simulcast on 95.1 FM if they prefer to sit inside their cars.

In addition to the Drive-In area, Tupelo recently added an outdoor dining tent with reserved seating during the shows. This area is separate from the Drive-In parking area. There will be food and beverage service in the dining area, including FULL BAR services, with standard social distancing measures in place to insure a safe and enjoyable event for all.

Tupelo Music Hall owner Scott Hayward was recently quoted in Rolling Stone Magazine. "Our goal right now is to provide entertainment. If we can pay some bills, great. This is one of those situations where 100 pennies makes a dollar. We're just gathering as many pennies as we can."

KICK - The INXS Experience, the only internationally-touring INXS tribute band, delivers a high-energy performance featuring INXS' biggest hits, along with some of the deeper tracks from INXS' extensive catalog. With a career spanning 40 extraordinary years and a solid chart history that includes seven Billboard Top 10 hits (# 1 Need You Tonight, # 2 Devil Inside, # 3 New Sensation, # 4 What You Need, # 7 Never Tear Us Apart, # 8 Disappear, and # 9 Suicide Blonde), INXS is undoubtedly one of the world's most successful bands. In the United States alone, they have sold over 15 million albums, making them the third-highest selling Australian music act in the U.S. behind AC/DC and The BeeGees. Few rock bands have achieved the success and longevity that INXS has enjoyed.

KICK - The INXS Experience performs at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 on Saturday September 26th at 12 Noon and 3pm. Tickets $75 per carload, or $20 per reserved seat in the outdoor dining tent. Additional information and tickets available at www.tupelomusichall.com

Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You