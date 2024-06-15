Julia Bogdanoff and Ben Laxton Lead BEAUTIFUL at Weathervane Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Featuring two dozen unforgettable classics such as "You've Got a Friend," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "Natural Woman," "One Fine Day," and "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," Beautiful is the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway celebration filled with the songs you remember — and a story you'll never forget.



Beautiful stars Julia Bogdanoff as Carole King. Bogdanoff, who last appeared on the Weathervane stage as Christine in last season's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, returns to the Weathervane after spending the previous six months in various productions of Beautiful at top regional theatres across the country. Now in her third season with the Weathervane, Bogdanoff first came to the Weathervane in 2019 as an intern. Just like Beautiful is the story of Carole King's rise from schoolgirl to superstar, this production is very much Bogdanoff's rise from intern to leading lady.

“It feels amazing to be back,” said Bogdanoff. “As an intern, I hoped to have the opportunity to return as a professional company member. I was lucky to return last year for my second season, and I feel most grateful to be back for my third season as Carole King in Beautiful. This show, this icon, and her music all mean so much to me in my personal life, but getting to come back and make my debut as Carole King on a stage that means so much to me, alongside people who I consider close friends, makes it all the more special.”

Also returning to the Weathervane is Broadway's Ben Laxton. Currently in the company of Broadway's Book of Mormon, Laxton returns to the Weathervane as Carole's writing partner and one-time husband Gerry Goffin after appearing in last year's Jersey Boys as Bob Gaudio.

Additional principal cast includes Monica Blume (Cynthia Weil), Jacob A. Butler (Barry Mann), Ethan Paulini (Don Kirshner), and Kelly Strandemo (Genie Klein). Completing the cast are Devyn Xavier Akers, Lily Cameron, Nathaniel P. Claridad, Nicholas Deapo, Dan Follet, Rudy Foster, Shinnerrie Jackson, Elliana Karris, Bebe Moss, Jeremy Lloyd, Jewell Noel, and Sarah W. Simmons.

Beautiful is directed by Ethan Paulini with associate direction and choreography by Jessica Chen and music direction by Andrew Morrissey. Beautiful features design by Kimani Gordon (lighting design), Robert Salerno (sound design), Rien Schlecht (costume and set design), and Billy Smith (properties design, production coordinator, scenic charge, and assistant stage management). Additional creative team: Reed Davis (production stage manager), Egypt Dixon and Emma Aldrich Jordan (assistant stage management, Camden Dalie Keech (technical director), AP Pikiben (associate costume design), and Pyper K Williams (lead scenic artist).

Beautiful also features an eight-piece band under the direction of Andrew Morrissey—Scott Cramer (Keys 2), Melanie Donahue (reeds), Rick Erwin (drums), Charlie Melton (trumpet), Andrew Morrissey (Keys 1), AC Muench (bass), Ben Natti (guitar), Will Wright (trombone).

Performed to in-person audiences only, masks are not required, but always welcomed. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning.

Beautiful opens Thursday, June 13th, and runs through Saturday, June 22nd. There are no performances on June 15th or June 21st. Special events for Beautiful include an opening night reception following the Thursday, June 13th performance where patrons can mix and mingle with the cast and the creative team with this intimate ticketed event. Reception includes a complimentary glass of champagne and drink specials.

Weathervane's 59th season runs June 13 - October 13. Additional season 59 productions include What the Constitution Means to Me, The Wedding Singer, Skeleton Crew, The Story Goes On: The Songs of Maltby and Shire, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, The Full Monty, Clue, Romeo & Juliet, and Cabaret. Single tickets, dinner and show packages, and ticket subscriptions are now available at www.weathervanenh.org. Season 59 tickets start at $24.

The Weathervane Box Office is open 10 AM—12 PM through June 12. June 13 through October 13, the box office is open on performance days from 10 AM—12 PM and again two hours before performance time through curtain. Tickets are available by phone (603-837-9322), in person (389 Lancaster Road, Whitefield, NH), and online at weathervanenh.org.

ABOUT THE WEATHERVANE

The Weathervane Theatre was founded in 1965 by Gibbs Murray and the late Tom Haas and is under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. It has presented high-quality professional productions of plays and musicals for over half a century. One of the few remaining alternating rep companies in the United States, the Weathervane is recognized as a historical institution nationwide, boasting among its alums 2021 Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley, Tally Sessions, four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn, and recent Tony Award Winner Ari'el Stachel.

