John Cariani Comes to Laconia in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of the most produced playwrights in the world will be in Laconia for an exciting weekend of events February 14-16. John Cariani, Tony Award nominee and writer of the hit play Almost, Maine will be working with Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, the resident theatre company of the Colonial Theatre, to celebrate his body of work. Powerhouse will be producing a full scale production of Cariani's LOVE/SICK, and partnering with the Plymouth State University theatre department on a staged reading of his newest play. Cariani will also be giving a playwriting workshop to participants in Powerhouse's winter playwriting class.

Set to have its world premiere this spring in Maine, Cariani's play Darker the Night, Brighter the Stars will be performed by PSU students at 2 pm on February 15 at the Colonial. Cariani will be in attendance to watch the reading and participate in a talkback where audiences will have a chance to ask questions and give feedback on this work in progress. This feedback will help Cariani put the finishing touches on the script for its premiere.

Cariani's new play is written especially for high schools and college theatres to perform. Almost, Maine became a big international hit when high schools and colleges began to produce it, but the characters in those plays were all in the late 20's to early 30's age range. This new collection of short plays has characters mostly in the 18-early 20's range and tackles many issues facing this age group today. It is sure to become a future staple of educational and youth theatre companies and this reading will be the first chance for New Hampshire theatre-goers to see the material brought to life.

LOVE/SICK is an "unromantic comedy for the romantic in all of us" and is a perfect comedy to see over Valentine's Day weekend. It performs Friday February 14 and Saturday February 15 at 7:30 pm and Sunday February 16 at 2 pm. Darker the Night, Brighter the Stars will only have one public performance. Tickets for LOVE/SICK are $18-$24 and all tickets for DNBS are $10. Check out https://www.powerhousenh.org/showstickets for all the details and to purchase tickets. Do not use third party ticket sellers who inflate the price.

Powerhouse's Producer Bryan Halperin says, "We are so excited to welcome John to our community for the weekend and to have a chance to participate in the developmental process of this new and exciting work. We hope the community will join us in coming out to the theatre and giving John a warm NH welcome."

For all the details on Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, auditions, and other events in the 2025 season check out powerhousenh.org or email info@powerhousenh.org. There are still opportunities available for businesses to sponsor events in the 2025 season.

Comments