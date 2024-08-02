JAWS Will Be Screened Uncut and in 4K at the Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Summer blockbuster movies were born on June 20, 1975. That was the day the original JAWS movie opened. It was an instant success with fans waiting in lines winding around for blocks. Director Steven Spielberg and Universal Studios have completely restored the film to 4K resolution and used the original uncut film. The Park Theatre in Jaffrey will show this very special version for one day only, Friday, August 9, at 2 & 7 pm. The film is part of The Park’s Big Screen Classics series.

The JAWS story is simple enough. When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island, police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) wants to close the beaches. Still, mayor Larry Vaughn (Murray Hamilton) overrules him, fearing that the loss of tourist revenue will cripple the town. Ichthyologist Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) and grizzled ship captain Quint (Robert Shaw) offer to help Brody capture the killer beast and the trio engage in an epic battle of man vs. nature.

Tickets for JAWS in 4K are $10/$9. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. The theatre doors for the 7pm screening will open at 6 pm with Howard Randall performing in the Lounge Bar.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

