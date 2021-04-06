INNOVATION + LEADERSHIP Presents Bill Buford With His New Book DIRT

On Wednesday, April 28, bestselling author and winner of the James Beard Award, Bill Buford comes to The Music Hall's virtual stage as part of the Innovation + Leadership series, now being presented in an intimate, online format.

The bestselling author will discuss his new book DIRT, hailed as one of the best books of the year by The Washington Post, Bloomberg, and Publishers Weekly. In DIRT, Burford delves into his highly obsessive, hilariously self-deprecating account of the world of French haute cuisine.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation and interview with Portsmouth's own Evan Mallett, owner and award-winning chef at Black Trumpet; followed by an audience Q&A. This event will be presented virtually on Zoom via Eventive. Tickets and books are available for purchase through The Music Hall Box Office.

Bill Buford is the author of Heat and Among the Thugs. He has received a Marshall Scholarship, a James Beard Award, and the Comune di Roma's Premio Sandro Onofri for narrative reportage. He joined The New Yorker in 1995, where he has been the fiction editor, a staff writer, and a regular contributor.

Evan Mallett is the chef and co-owner of Black Trumpet in Portsmouth, NH, a restaurant dedicated to building a resilient community around local food and social justice and a national James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Hospitality. He is a six-time James Beard semifinalist for Best Chef, Northeast, and the author of an award-winning book, Black Trumpet.

The ticket package for Innovation + Leadership: Bill Buford with DIRT on Wednesday, April 28, at 7pm is $5. In addition to access to the livestream, the ticket package includes a virtual author presentation and audience Q&A. Tickets and books can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or over the phone with the B2W Box Office at 603.436.2400.