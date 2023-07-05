HONKY TONK LAUNDRY is Now Playing at Weathervane Theatre

From the creator of The Marvelous Wonderettes, Weathervane Theatre will present the country jukebox musical comedy Honky Tonk Laundry by Roger Bean. The production will play in alternating repertory, starting Monday, July 3, through August 3, 2023. It is sponsored by Scott Hunt in memory and celebration of Kathy Meddings.

When Lana Mae Hopkins (Jewell Noel), owner and proprietress of the Wishy Washy Washateria, hires Katie (Marisa Kirby), they soon find themselves up to their elbows in soap, suds, and cheatin’ hearts. Watch these two country angels join forces to transform the laundromat into a bootscootin’ honky-tonk and exact a touch of revenge against those that done ‘em wrong.

“This is a sweet story about family, love, and friendship,” said Kirby, who is also Weathervane’s Intern Program Director. “These two country gals discover each other and didn’t even know that they needed each other. I think we all have someone like that in our life.”

Kirby reunites with Noel after last year’s The Marvelous Wonderettes.

“Performing in a two-person production can be really challenging,” said Noel, who performed in Weathervane’s two-person production of The Mountaintop. “The key is having a really great partner and luckily I hit the jackpot with Marisa.”

Kirby adds, “I love Jewell on and off stage.”

Honky Tonk Laundry’s score, chock full of country music hits, is music directed by Andrew Morrissey, Weathervane’s Resident Music Director.

“You’re going to find yourself singing along to a lot of these songs—more songs than you would have thought,” said Morrissey. “There’s a nod to early country with Tammy Wynette and Patsy Cline, but also more recent country/pop crossover artists like Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and The Chicks. There’s a lot of charm and nostalgia.”

Honky Tonk Laundry is directed by Weathervane’s Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini with associate direction by Billy Smith. It features designs by Scout Hough (lighting design and production management), Gibbs Murray (set design) Robert Salerno (sound design), Rien Schlecht (costume and wig design) and Kathryn Sutton (properties design). Additional creative team: Makenna Allen (scenic charge), Camden Dalie Keech (technical director), Whitley Body (production stage manager), and Egypt Dixon and Emma Aldrich Jordan (assistant stage management).

Performances will take place in-person at the Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield, NH. Masks are not required, but always welcomed. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning.

Honky Tonk Laundry contains adult themes and language and runs 2 hours with one 15-minute intermission.

Weathervane’s 58th rep season runs now through October 14. Additional productions include Stones in His Pockets, Meteor Shower, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Mamma Mia!, Guys and Dolls, and Primary. Single tickets and ticket subscriptions now available at www.weathervanenh.org. Single tickets start at $19.

The Weathervane Box Office is open on performance days 10AM - 12PM and again 2 hours before performance time through curtain. On days with two Mainstage performances, the box office is open 10AM through the evening curtain. Tickets are available by phone (603-837-9322), in person (389 Lancaster Road, Whitefield, NH), and online at weathervanenh.org.

