HAMLET: A GHOST STORY To Take The Stage With The Dreamers Ensemble Theater Company

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The Dreamers Ensemble theatre company will return to the stage this summer with Hamlet: A Ghost Story, a bold new adaptation of Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy, at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

When King Hamlet dies, the college-aged Princess Hamlet is summoned home for her father’s funeral—only to confront her uncle’s coronation and his swift marriage to her mother. Already reeling, she is visited by her father’s spirit, launching her onto a path of vengeance, intrigue, and madness. Presented by the local Dreamers Ensemble, Hamlet: A Ghost Story begins as a familiar production of the classic before revealing the company’s distinctive interpretation through performance, direction, and design. The result is a story that can still surprise even those who know the play by heart.

“We are so proud to host Dreamers Ensemble’s Hamlet: A Ghost Story at The Park Theatre,” said Steve Jackson, CEO & Managing Director of The Park Theatre. “This is exactly the kind of inventive, high-quality local theatre we love to champion—bold storytelling by passionate artists from our own community that brings fresh life to a classic and invites audiences to experience Shakespeare in a completely new way.”

Performances run Friday, August 21 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, August 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, August 23 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 for seniors and students. They are available at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. After each performance, audience members are invited to a meet-and-greet with the company in the lobby.

The Park Theatre, located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, is New England’s unique showplace for live entertainment and film. The venue is fully accessible and sits roughly 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester.

Founded by Eve Pierce and fellow ConVal theatre alumni, the Dreamers Ensemble has built a reputation for inventive, high-energy local theatre that puts a unique stamp on familiar material. The company launched with The Importance of Being Earnest and followed with an original musical retelling of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass in 2025 at the Mariposa Museum in Peterborough.

Of the Alice production, founder Eve Pierce told the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript: “When you see Alice, it’s not going to look like any other Alice in Wonderland you’ve ever seen in your life. It’s full of original designs; we have prop and costume designers and original music, and it’s going to be really, really funny.” The company was praised for its creative staging, original score (composed by Pierce and May Cassidy), and ability to rediscover a classic story in fresh ways. Audiences and the local press responded enthusiastically to the ensemble’s spirited, community-rooted approach, which blended familiar characters with inventive theatrical solutions and a strong sense of fun.

That same spirit of reinvention drives Hamlet: A Ghost Story. “This is exactly the sort of thing I want the Dreamers to be doing—taking things you are really familiar with and putting them together in an unfamiliar and creative and really unique way,” Pierce has said of the company’s ethos.

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