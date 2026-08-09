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Jolie Lubar, Max Ripley, and More Will Lead HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Rochester Opera House

Elle Krebs and Colin Sangiacomo round out the cast as Sharpay and Ryan Evans.

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Jolie Lubar, Max Ripley, and More Will Lead HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Rochester Opera House

Rochester Opera House is currently presenting Disney's High School Musical, running through August 30, 2026, as part of the venue's professional Theatre Series.

Leading the cast are Jolie Lubar (TikTok influencer and host of the Dramatically Speaking podcast) as Gabriella Montez, Max Ripley as Troy Bolton, Elle Krebs as Sharpay Evans, and Colin Sangiacomo as Ryan Evans.

Based on the hit Disney Channel Original Movie, High School Musical follows East High basketball captain Troy Bolton and new student Gabriella Montez after the two discover a shared passion for singing and unexpectedly audition for their school musical. Their decision challenges East High's established cliques and encourages their classmates to break free from the status quo.

The stage musical features songs from the original film including 'Start of Something New,' 'Get'cha Head in the Game,' 'What I've Been Looking For,' 'Stick to the Status Quo,' 'Breaking Free,' and 'We're All in This Together.'

Lubar is a musical theatre performer and TikTok influencer currently pursuing a BFA in Musical Theatre at Rider University. In addition to performing, she hosts the theatre podcast Dramatically Speaking and has accumulated more than 200,000 streams as a cover artist.

Disney's High School Musical began performances July 17 and continues through August 30, 2026, at Rochester Opera House in Rochester, New Hampshire.

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