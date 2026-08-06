ESCAPE FROM MARGARITAVILLE to Open at New London Barn Playhouse

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The New London Barn Playhouse has announced its opening of Escape to Margaritaville running August 5th through August 16th.

Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville is a laid-back, tropical musical comedy bursting with sunshine, romance, and island vibes. Set on a breezy Caribbean beach, it follows free-spirited bartender Tully and career-driven Rachel as they navigate love, choices, and unexpected adventure. Featuring Buffett's iconic hits, colorful characters, and plenty of escapist fun, the show celebrates living in the moment, chasing happiness, and finding your own slice of paradise, preferably with a margarita in hand.

Jeffrey T. Kelly* stars as Tully, making his Barn Playhouse debut, previous credits include Annie National Tour and regional productions of Bandstand and Buddy Holly Story. Chantel O'Brien* plays Marley, previous credits include regional productions of Company, Rent, and The Body Guard Musical. Joe Gately* returns to the Barn Playhouse as JD, last seen playing Arthur in Spamalot in 2014, Broadway and other NYC credits include Touch, Life Boat, and Babes in Arms. 2023 Acting Intern Alawna Mallory and 2025 Acting Intern Lance Toppin return to the Barn Playhouse as Ensemble.

The 2026 Acting Intern Company appears on stage for their third MainStage Production this summer. Grace Baker as Rachel, Jaxon Ryan as Brick, Neala Carroll as Tammy, Asim Baraka as Jamal/Ted, Jackson Gentry as Chadd, and Jillian Armstrong, Ella Davison, Valeria Flores, Gareth Hogan, Reagan McComas, Mekinzie Neville, Lyric Stratton, Skyler Wright as Ensemble members. Caroline Kelly and Eli Gorman are female and male swings, respectively.

The Creative Team is a combination of those returning to the Barn Playhouse and a few making their debut. James Beaudry++ as Director and Choreographer makes his Barn Playhouse Debut, and also serves as the Director of Undergraduate Studies at UBuffalo Theatre & Dance. Gwenyth Daretany debuts as Assistant to the Director/Choreographer. Returning Barnie and current Artistic Coordinator Luke Ferrante also acts as Assistant to the Director after serving as the Patron Management Associate in 2025. Rosalind (Rozy) Isquith returns as Scenic Designer, having designed Hairspray (2025), Jersey Boys (2024), and The Wedding Singer (2023). Costume Designer Thomas J.C. Glueodenis makes his Barn Playhouse debut for this production. Corey Goulden-Naitove^ returns to the Barn Playhouse as Lighting Designer for this production, previously associate designing Sister Act (2025) and RENT (2024). Jeff Knaggs returns as Hair & Wig Designer, previously designing the hair and wigs for Million Dollar Quartet, Chicago, and Young Frankenstein this season. A Barnie since 2012, J. Kathleen Castellanos returns as the Music Director for Escape to Margaritaville, who also serves as the Resident Music Director at Walnut Hill School for the Arts. Ben Nause returns as Associate Music Director after playing Keys 2 for the Barn Playhouse's most recent production, Young Frankenstein. Sound Designer is Daisy McMahon, and Production Manager is Lily E. Vetter. This production is led by Stage Manager Margaret Kayes*, assisted by Miranda Munson*, and 2nd Assistant Ace La Valla. The band includes Reece DesRochers on Bass, Allie Ross on Percussion, Mike Lecuyer on Guitar, Ethan Wood on Trumpet, and Ella Modan on Woodwinds. Props Design is by Lile E Vetter and Elizabeth Dupuis.

Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville runs August 5th thru August 16th with tickets starting at $30.00. All tickets can be purchased online at www.nlbarn.org/escape-to-margaritaville, or by calling the Box Office at 603-526-6710 or visiting the Box Office in person on the porch of the New London Barn Playhouse.

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