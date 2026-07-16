Park Theatre Hosts Special Fundraising Screening of Ken Burns' Acclaimed Jackie Robinson Documentary with Filmmaker Q&A

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The Park Theatre in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire is proud to present a special fundraising screening of Ken Burns' award-winning documentary Jackie Robinson on Sunday, August 9, at 4:00 PM. This special event, made possible by Ken Burns and Florentine Films, offers a unique opportunity to experience the inspiring story of baseball legend Jackie Robinson on the big screen, followed by an exclusive Q&A with the filmmakers.

A condensed, one-hour highlight version of the acclaimed two-part miniseries will be presented. The film chronicles how Jack Roosevelt Robinson rose from humble origins to break baseball's color barrier in 1947, becoming one of the most beloved and influential figures in American history. A fierce advocate for civil rights, Robinson used his platform to challenge discrimination both on and off the field.

Following the screening, audiences will enjoy a live talkback/Q&A with directors, producers, and writers Sarah Burns and David McMahon. The discussion and audience questions will be moderated by Emmy Award-winning writer Dayton Duncan, a longtime collaborator who has written many of Ken Burns' landmark films. Attendees will gain behind-the-scenes insights into the making of this powerful documentary.

Tickets are available at theparktheatre.org/ken-burns-jackie-robinson/ or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. This event is part of the Park Theatre's Summer Baseball Movie Series and directly supports the theater's ongoing operations as New England's unique showplace for live performances and films.

“The Park Theatre is thrilled to bring this important story and these distinguished filmmakers to our community,” said Steve Jackson, CEO of The Park Theatre. “This special screening not only celebrates Jackie Robinson's legacy but also helps sustain vital arts right here in Jaffrey. We deeply thank Ken and everyone at Florentine films for making this happen.”

The Park Theatre, New England's unique showplace for live performance and film, is located at 19 Main Street in Jaffrey, NH, just 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester. The theatre is fully accessible.

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