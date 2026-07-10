Paula Poundstone To Play The Park Theatre

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Legendary stand-up comedian, author, and commentator Paula Poundstone is coming to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire for one unforgettable night of sharp humor and spontaneous wit on Friday, August 7 at 7:30 PM.

Known for her razor-sharp intelligence, offbeat charm, and legendary ability to interact with audiences, Poundstone has been a fixture in American comedy for over four decades. She began performing stand-up in Boston in 1979 and quickly rose to prominence with a string of acclaimed HBO comedy specials, including Cats, Cops and Stuff, which earned her the Cable ACE Award for Best Comedy Special — making her the first female stand-up to win the honor.

Poundstone’s career highlights include being the first female comic to host the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. She provided live commentary and coverage of the 1992 Democratic and Republican National Conventions as well as the Presidential Inaugural for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. She has also appeared at the Emmy Awards and voiced the memorable character “Forgetter Paula” in Pixar’s Inside Out and Inside Out 2.

For many years, Poundstone has been a beloved regular panelist on NPR’s award-winning weekly news quiz show Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me!, where her quick wit and hilarious insights have entertained millions of listeners. She previously hosted the NPR program Live from the Poundstone Institute and currently hosts the popular comedy podcast Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone with Adam Felber.

“Paula Poundstone is a national treasure,” said Steve Jackson, CEO of The Park Theatre. “Her live performances are legendary — equal parts hilarious storytelling, audience interaction, and brilliant social commentary. This is a must-see evening for comedy fans in New England.”

Tickets are priced at $45, $55, $65 and can be purchased at The Park Theatre's website or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888.

For more information about Paula Poundstone, visit https://paulapoundstone.com.

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