Grammy Award Winner Paul Nelson to Perform at The Park Theatre in November
Paul Nelson is recognized as one of today's top contemporary guitarists, songwriters, and sought-after record producers.
Grammy Award winner Paul Nelson will bring his band to The Park Theatre on Friday, November 11 at 7:30pm. Nelson has been known for decades for his technically dazzling guitar work.
Paul Nelson is recognized as one of today's top contemporary guitarists, songwriters, and sought-after record producers. He not only has the distinction of being the hand-picked fellow guitarist to the legendary rock/blues icon Johnny Winter in the 2000's but he has toured the world over, performing and or recording along side an endless who's who of top artists from Eric Clapton and Buddy Guy to Slash, Billy Gibbons, Paul McCartney, Bootsy Collins, Ben Harper and many more.
Nelson received a Grammy® Award, "Best Blues Album of the Year," for his work performing on and producing Winter's "Step Back." This award was in addition to his many Grammy® Nominations over the years. Nelson also won the BMA "Blues Music Award" for "Best Blues/Rock Album," reaching #16 on the Billboard Top 200 and staying at #1 on the Billboard Blues Charts for weeks. He also received the Blues Foundation's KBA "Keeping The Blues Alive Award".
The performance will be held in the 333-seat, acoustically acclaimed Eppes Auditorium at The Park Theatre. Tickets for the Paul Nelson Band concert are $25-$45. They can be purchased in advance by visiting theparktheatre.org or calling the box office (603) 532-8888.
The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire and about 90 minutes from Boston. The facility is fully accessible.
