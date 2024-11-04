Glen Campbell Tribute Concert Comes To The Park Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Glen Campbell & Friends Good Time Show Experience will arrive at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire for one-night only this month. The performance is on Saturday, November 16 at 7:30pm.

Longtime professional entertainer Jimmy Mazz delivers the world's premier tribute to Glen Campbell, the man and his music featuring all the great timeless tunes from a music icon who touched the hearts of virtually everyone for over four decades. This full production LIVE trio includes virtually all of Glen Campbell's huge hit songs, plus a touching tribute to his life as well as a visit with many industry buddies. Through live guitars, strong spot-on vocals, amusing stories, comic impressions and truly heartfelt dedications, folks will enjoy famous hit songs including Rhinestone Cowboy, Gentle On My Mind, By The Time I Get To Phoenix, Wichita Lineman, Southern Nights, Dreams of the Everyday Housewife, Galveston, Turn Around Look At Me and many more.

With over 60 albums, Glen’s career highlights country and pop music’s most memorable hits. Glen Campbell’s hit songs and spectacular career come to life with Jimmy's truly sincere and heartfelt vocals and guitar playing. Inspired by Glen’s prolific career, Jimmy was moved to tears by Glen’s final poignant hit song, I’m Not Gonna Miss You, which

records his struggle with Alzheimer’s disease and was inspired to write Glen Campbell & Friends Good Time Show Experience. His commitment goes beyond the music as every performance of this show gives a donation to Alzheimer’s charities.

Audiences will also experience a nod to Glen's two year stint with The Beach Boys, plus the music of some of Glen's close friends in the music industry with very amusing and vocally spot-on tributes to John Denver, Johnny Cash, Roger Miller and Conway Twitty. Sing and clap along to hits like Take Me Home, Country Roads, Ring Of Fire, King Of The Road and Only Make Believe.

Committed to preserving the legacy of Glen Campbell, Jimmy seamlessly blends the country and pop music which made Glen a unique performer and subsequently, a music superstar. Folks will come back time and time again to see this very professional and highly entertaining show.

Comments