WRECK Author Catherine Newman to Visit Music Hall Lounge

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New York Times bestselling author Catherine Newman will visit The Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, September 2, for an evening celebrating the paperback release of her latest novel, Wreck.

Presented as part of The Music Hall's Literary in the Lounge series, the 7 p.m. event will feature a moderated conversation with Newman, followed by an audience Q&A and post-show meet-and-greet.

A Good Morning America Book Club selection, Wreck follows Rocky, an anxious and witty mother living with her family in western Massachusetts. What begins as an ordinary life takes an unexpected turn when Rocky becomes consumed by a local train accident and a mysterious new rash. Through humor and compassion, Newman explores family dynamics, uncertainty, and the complexities of loving people who don't always become who we hope they will.

Newman is the author of the instant New York Times bestselling novel Sandwich as well as We All Want Impossible Things, the memoirs Waiting for Birdy and Catastrophic Happiness, the middle-grade novel One Mixed-Up Night, and the bestselling children's books How to Be a Person and What Can I Say? Her work has been translated into more than a dozen languages, and she has contributed to The New York Times, Real Simple, O, The Oprah Magazine, Cup of Jo, and numerous other publications. She also writes the Substack newsletter Crone Sandwich and lives in Amherst, Massachusetts.

The event will take place at The Music Hall Lounge, located at 131 Congress Street in Portsmouth. Tickets are $33 and include a signed paperback copy of Wreck, admission to the author discussion, audience Q&A, and meet-and-greet. Tickets are available online at TheMusicHall.org, by phone at 603-436-2400, or in person at The Music Hall Box Office.

Literary in the Lounge is The Music Hall's intimate companion series to its Writers on a New England Stage program, bringing bestselling and award-winning fiction and nonfiction authors to audiences in a smaller venue for conversations and book signings.

The Music Hall is a nonprofit cultural institution in downtown Portsmouth dedicated to presenting performing arts, literature, film, and educational programming. The organization hosts approximately 600 events annually across its Historic Theater and The Music Hall Lounge, serving more than 130,000 audience members each year.

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