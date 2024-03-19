GODSPELL Begins This Week At Rochester Opera House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rochester Opera House will present the 2012 revival of Godspell. A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing.

An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.

Led by the international hit, "Day by Day," Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man" and "By My Side."

"This will be a fresh new take on the classic musical," says director and choreographer Patrick Dorow. The production will be housed in the historic Rochester Opera House, and staged in tandem with a teen performance of the junior version of the show.

Featuring: Christian Arnold, Chelsea Hermann, Heather Conti-Clark, Briar MacDonald, AJ Macrina, Taylor Fish, Amanda Dane, Kevin Mahaney, Samuel Tolley, Eloise Ellis, Ben Hanley, Matt McGrath and introducing Braden Foley as Jesus. Directed and choreographed by Patrick Dorow.

Tickets

Godspell runs March 22 thru the 31. Group discounts on tickets are available. $10 Youth Tickets are available at Stage Door Tickets & More at 1 Wakefield St, or you may purchase tickets by phone at 603.335.1992 and online at rochesteroperahouse.com.