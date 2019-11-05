GOBLIN MARKET Will Come to the Hatbox

Goblin Market, produced by Not Your Mom's Musical Theater, is coming to the Hatbox Theatre from November 15-24. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for members, seniors and students and $15 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at www.hatboxnh.com.

In the musical Goblin Market, two proper Victorian sisters, who are now grown and mothers, return to the nursery of their youth and relive their haunting memories there. Magically transported, they've returned to their girlhood. The nursery is a woodland glen, full of bizarre goblins who woo the girls to partake of luscious fruits and promise them ecstasy beyond their imagination.

One of the sisters, Laura, samples the forbidden offerings, while the other, Lizzie, bargains with the goblins to save Laura from falling under their spell forever.

Based on a poem by Christina Rossetti, and written by Polly Pen and Peggy Harmon, Goblin Market blends music, poetry and bewitching imagery on a journey through the psyches of these two sisters. They struggle to reconcile the erotic yearnings of their adolescence with their predictable and ordinary existences now.

Not Your Mom's Musical Theater's production of Goblin Market will be a fantastical, abstract work of art. Taking inspiration from 1980's films like Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal, the set will be malleable, a living and breathing set, with a few actor/puppeteers embodying goblins, shadows and a haunted glen through suggestive movement, tableau, choreography and the use of puppets. Sparse and beautiful visuals will be accompanied by several musicians using synthesizers, percussion and Polly Pen's gorgeous score to enhance the dreams and dreamlike qualities of this work.

This professional production is helmed by Jocelyn Duford of Manchester, fresh from a performance in the New York Musical Theater Festival and, at the Hatbox, the play First Night. She's joined by Allyson Holmes of Manchester, who starred in NYMMT's production of Zombie Prom. Both actors have toured in several productions with NYMMT. They're joined by Christie Conticchio of Nashua and Mitty Magoo, a puppet builder and puppeteer, of Weare, who round out the ensemble and bring the goblins to life. Mitty is the production's puppet consultant and puppet builder, basing her work on illustrations by Derry native Don Higgins.

Directed by Jamie Feinberg, Artistic Director and Founder of Not Your Mom's Musical Theater, the critically acclaimed but seldom performed musical is rated PG-13 due to Victorian-era eroticism and puppetry. Of the music, Feinberg says, "The music is extraordinarily difficult, requiring voices at times capable of a classical concert or operetta...and yet the acting and nuances required make this an accessible, atmospheric and stunning production that will thrill lovers of the theater, film and music alike. The melding of these two actresses' voices truly needs to be seen and heard to be believed." Feinberg considers this to be the most difficult show that NYMMT has tackled to date, with more challenging vocals than she has ever taught in her work across the U.S.

Critics referred to this brilliantly atmospheric and original production in New York as "an absolutely gorgeous piece of Victorian erotica" and a "a spellbinding, highly imaginative show....in a class by itself."

Visit notyourmomsmusicaltheater.com to learn more about the production and purchase tickets to the VIP party, held after opening night, with a cast & artist meet and greet, swag bags, tasty treats and much more.





