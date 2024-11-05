Film CÉZANNE: PORTRAITS OF A LIFE to Screen at The Park Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Exhibition on Screen: CÉZANNE: Portraits of a Life on the Giant Screen at The Park Theatre in JaffreyOne cannot appreciate 20th-century art without understanding the significance and genius of Paul Cézanne.

JAFFREY, New Hampshire (November 5, 2024) Since 2011, the acclaimed art documentary series, Exhibition on Screen, has produced dozens of documentaries about important museum exhibitions from around the globe. The films have received numerous awards and academic recognitions. Art documentaries such as Cézanne: Portraits of a Life help us to understand the artist, and the direct contact with his paintings is a unique and unforgettable experience. This film screens on Wednesday, November 13, at 1:30pm at The Park Theatre performing arts center in Jaffrey, NH.

Paul Cézanne's life can be divided into two very different periods. Born in 1839 in a prosperous family, with a banker father, he chose a life and artistic career very different from the expectations of the bourgeois environment. All his young years he lived quite precariously from his father's allowances, supplemented with financial support received from his friends, including Emile Zola. Only after 1886, after his father's death, he has was able to enjoy financial independence. That's when his artistic recognition also began.

The younger painters of the time were the first to understand the revolution brought to art by the French painter, for whom not the subjects of his paintings were important but their form, the struggle with the artist's tools and materials in the desire to capture and remodel the colors and lights of the world.

The exhibition, presented in 2017 and 2018 at the National Gallery of Portraits in London, the Musee d'Orsay in Paris, and the Smithsonian in Washington DC, approached a topic less researched and less appreciated of Cézanne's works--his portraits. Phil Grabsky's Cézanne: Portraits of a Life the 'Exhibition on Screen' cycle uses letters (Cézanne was an ardent and constant epistolary) and portraits as milestones in the journey through the biographical and artistic path of the painter. The documentary is complemented by biographical details related in particular to the family relations provided by Phillipe Cézanne, the artist's great-grandson.

Cézanne: Portraits of a Life will be shown on The Park's giant 27-foot wide screen in its 333-seat Eppes Auditorium. Tickets are $15. Purchase in advance by going online or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre's 2025 season of 12 Exhibition on Screen documentaries will be announced at the Cézanne screening. 2025 season passes and smaller ticket packs will be sold starting that day.

