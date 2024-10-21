FOREVER EVERLY Announced At Jaffrey's Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience the Everly Brothers' legacy with "Forever Everly" at Jaffrey’s Park Theatre on November 3. This live rockumentary celebrates the iconic duo's music and influence.

Get to know the ins and outs of the famous duo in a documentary, while Jared Mancuso and Nick Gallardo perform live the music of The Everly Brothers, Paul Simon, The Beatles and more...right along with the movie. This acclaimed has been performed around the world and it comes to The Park stage on Sunday, November 3, at 4:00pm.

Forever Everly: The Everly Brothers Rockumentary, walks you right back to the iconic hits of The Everly Brothers and the sound that influenced generations to come, all in one electrifying tribute show.

Tickets for Forever Everly are $30, and all seats are reserved. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. The theatre doors will open at 3:00pm.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

Comments