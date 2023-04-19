'Exhibition On Screen' Art Film Series Begins In May At Park Theatre

The acclaimed documentary series about art and artists, EXHIBITION ON SCREEN, will debut at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey on May 10 with Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition. The 8-part series will present one new documentary film each month, May through December on the second Wednesday of each month at 1:30pm. They will be screened in the 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with its 27-foot wide screen and 17-speaker surround sound.

EXHIBITION ON SCREEN is the originator and pioneer of bringing exhibition-based art films to the cinema. Working with top international museums and galleries, EXHIBITION ON SCREEN creates films that offer a cinematic immersion into the world's best-loved art, accompanied by insights from leading historians and critics. Since launching in 2011, EXHIBITION ON SCREEN has released 26 films that have been shown in over 66 countries across the globe, and over two million seats have been sold.

The 8-part series begins with Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition on May 10 at 1:30pm. In the spring of 2023, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam opened its doors to the largest Vermeer exhibition in history. The show sold out within days of going on sale. This film offers the filmgoer the chance to experience the once-in-a-lifetime exhibition on the big screen.

The series continues with films featuring Mary Cassatt (6/14), Japanese Art (7/12), Monet & Matisse (8/9), Frida Kahlo (9/13), David Hockney (10/11), Leonardo da Vinci (11/08), and Edward Hopper (12/13).

"We are so proud to present this amazing series of art films. Exhibition on Screen documentaries regularly receive 4-star reviews for their films from critics around the world. The films will look magnificent with our state-of-the-art digital projection and sound system. It will be a visual treat for all art lovers. Plus, a second series will begin in 2024." said Steve Jackson, CEO & Managing Director of The Park Theatre.

Tickets for each film are $15. A subscription to the entire series of 8 films is $96, a 20% savings.

Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. Group sales and private screenings are available.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.