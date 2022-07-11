Eve Pierce and Bernie & Louise Will Appear at Park Theatre's Lounge This Weekend

Two regional favorites will play at The Park Theatre this weekend.

The Lounge at The Park Theatre will feature singer-songwriter-musician Eve Pierce on Friday, July 15 from, 5:30 to 7:30pm. On her website (evepierce.com), Eve is described as "a passionate and charismatic singer-songwriter with a penchant for singing songs about humans, gods, and snakes. You can find her feverishly writing music and lyrics in a room with all the lights out, singing in the middle of the woods, and staring blankly where the ocean meets the sky." Eve is also booked in The Lounge on August 19 and September 16.

In The Lounge, on Saturday July 16, from 5:30 to 7:30pm will be local favorites, Bernie & Louise Watson. Bernie & Louise sing the sweetest music on earth, standards from the first 50 years of the last century, including Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, and Rodgers & Hart. Bernie & Louise have been on hiatus for a few weeks, so fans will be overjoyed to have them back. They play regularly at The Lounge on Saturday nights.

There is no cover or minimum in The Lounge and admission is free. The Lounge serves a variety of wines, as well as domestic, imported and local craft beers. The bar also features award-winning Cutwater cocktails (Gin & Tonic, Rum Mojito, Vodka Sodas and more). The Twisted Fox bakery in Peterborough provides fresh, tasty Bavarian soft pretzels.

For more information about The Lounge, contact the box office at (603) 532-8888. The Lounge is also available for private rentals. The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.