Europe's Guitar Legend To Play at Park Theatre with The North Country Chamber Players

The Park Theatre performing arts center in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, will present one of Europe's top guitarist virtuosos Pedro Jóia as he guest stars with The North Country Chamber Players in GUITAR HERO: A History of The Guitar From Baroque to Led Zeppelin. This special event debuts on Friday, August 12, at 7:30 pm in the venue's acoustically acclaimed William David Eppes 333-seat auditorium. The program then moves to two other performances in northern New Hampshire.

It is said that 10% of the world's population has picked up and strummed a guitar at one time or another. Since the 16th century, the guitar has played an important, if not the lead role, in classical, folk, dance, jazz, and, of course, rock and roll music. One of Europe's greatest guitarists, Pedro Jóia, will demonstrate its remarkable versatility through examples of baroque music, flamenco and Arabic dance, Portuguese folk music, and the classic rock tunes of Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd.

Pedro Joià is an internationally renowned guitar virtuoso whose versatility includes a rare expertise in Flamenco guitar. He has recorded six albums in his name and is a featured soloist on numerous other recordings. Pedro resided in Brazil for several years and worked there with Ney Matogrosso, Yamandú Costa, Gilberto Gil, and many others. In 2008 he was awarded the Carlos Paredes Prize for his solo album À Espera de Armandinho, which interprets the art of the great Fado Guitar maestro. Since 2013, Pedro has toured the world with the great Fado and Pop singer Mariza, for whom he is the musical director. In June 2017, Pedro released a long-awaited recording of his own compositions, performed with his working trio of João Frade on Accordion and Norton Daiello on bass. In May of 2017, Pedro appeared with Susan Palma-Nidel and Ruca Rebordão in a series of concert performances in New York City. Pedro's artistry on Carlos Paredes' Verdes Anos and the lullaby Jose Embala O Menino are highlights of Susan's recent recording, Lisboa Íntima.

Based in Franconia, New Hampshire, The North Country Chamber Players was formed in 1978. During the past four decades, the Chamber Players have designed and presented concerts, multi-media presentations, lectures, and seminars of the highest artistic and intellectual standards, including collaborations with internationally renowned figures like jazz great Branford Marsalis, tango master Pablo Ziegler, conductor, author and educator, Leon Botstein, and architect and visionary Paolo Soleri.

Tickets for the performance are $25 each. Go to theparktheatre.org or call the box office at (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.