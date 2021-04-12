Estelle Parsons To Headline OSCAR TALK! TV Program Produced By The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire is producing a live online panel discussion program three days before this year's Oscar awards program (April 25, ABC Network). The ticketed panel discussion program, Oscar Talk!, will be presented live on Thursday, April 22, at 7pm with on-demand repeats available later.

The program will be hosted by writer/actor/director and Academy Award® winner Ernest Thompson (Best-Adapted Screenplay, On Golden Pond). Scheduled panelists include Estelle Parsons (Oscar® for Best Supporting Actress, Bonnie & Clyde), Russell Williams II (Oscar® for Achievement in Sound, Glory, and Dances with Wolves), Keene State College Film Studies professor emeritus & filmmaker Larry Benaquist and Peg Aloi, film & media critic and member of the Boston Society of Film Critics.

The panel will discuss this year's Oscar® nominees (and films that did not make the cut), the Oscar® telecast, Oscar® history, film industry issues, Covid-19's effect on the industry, and more. In addition to discussion and interviews, movie clips will be shown. The audience will also be able to ask questions of the panelists.

Individual tickets for the April 22 live event are $10, and group tickets are $15. They can be purchased by going to theparktheatre.org, by calling (603) 532-8888, or by visiting the theatre box office at 19 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH. The live event will be taped and available on-demand online two days after the original telecast.

"We are delighted to have Ernest Thompson host this special fundraising live event for us. Ernest has been a long-time supporter of The Park Theatre. Being an Oscar® winner himself and a writer/director/actor, he is uniquely qualified to lead this panel discussion. We have a stellar panel of Oscar®winners/nominees and film experts. It should be a highly entertaining and informative event," said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre.

The event can be watched on a smartphone, tablet, or cast to your large screen TV via Apple Airplay or Chromecast.