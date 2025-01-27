Eric Dittelman Comes to The Park This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



America's #1 mind reader, Eric Dittelman, will come to Jaffrey, New Hampshire's Park Theatre performing arts center on Friday, January 31 at 7:30pm. Eric combines comedy and “How did he know that?” with his mind-reading of audience members.

Eric Dillman was born in a small town just outside of Westborough, Massachusetts. Growing up in a community that celebrated creativity, Eric developed an early interest in magic and the art of performance. His fascination with the human mind began when he was exposed to magic shows at local fairs and television specials featuring mentalists like The Amazing Kreskin. This sparked a curiosity about how the mind works and how one could seemingly influence or predict another's thoughts.

Eric's journey into comedy mind reading was somewhat serendipitous. He attended ImprovBoston in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he honed his skills in improvisational comedy, which he later realized could be combined with mentalism to create a unique act. This blend was not only entertaining but also allowed him to explore human behavior in a humorous yet insightful way. His interest in psychology and human interaction further fueled his pursuit of mind reading, aiming to entertain while enlightening his audience about the quirks of the human psyche.

Eric's professional career took off when he auditioned for "America's Got Talent." His act, combining mind reading with stand-up comedy, resonated with audiences and judges alike, leading him to become a semifinalist in the competition. This exposure was pivotal, catapulting him into the national spotlight and opening doors to perform in theaters across the country and even internationally.

His performances are known for their interactive nature, where he not only predicts what audience members might think or do but also engages them in comedic banter, making each show unique. Dittelman's (commonly known by his surname in the entertainment world) act includes guessing drawings, predicting choices, and even deducing personal information with an uncanny accuracy, all while maintaining a light-hearted comedic tone.

