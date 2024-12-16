ELVIS Christmas Concert Tribute is Coming To Park Theatre This Saturday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Elvis was well known for his love of Christmas songs. His first Christmas album, released in 1957, is still the biggest selling Christmas album of all time. The Park Theatre is celebrating the Christmas music of Elvis with a live ELVIS Christmas Concert tribute starring the incomparable Robert Black and his band. The concert happens this Saturday, December 21 at 7:30pm at The Park Theatre performing arts center in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

Robert Black is an award-winning Elvis Presley tribute artist performing nationwide. Robert Black’s authentic portrayal and exciting interpretation of Elvis Presley, has made him one of the country’s most sought after, and popular tribute performers.

A true professional, Robert’s crowd pleasing style, and spot-on mannerisms mixed with his unique blend of vocal talent, charisma, and elaborate costuming make him a favorite of fans worldwide.



Tickets for the Elvis Christmas Concert are $35, $40 and $45. Tickets can be purchased in advance, whether online at or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888.

Comments