Durham County Poets to Perform at The Park Theatre in November

On November 10, The Park Theatre will welcome Durham County Poets to the Eppes Stage at the performing arts center in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

Durham County Poets are a “band” in the truest sense of the word. It all started in a small café in Ormstown, Québec, after which the band continued to percolate and spread onto the Canadian music scene, allowing them to tour across Canada and on into the United States.

The 7-piece band has kept busy over the past two years, writing and drawing inspiration from life as we now know it and allowing experiences, both good and bad, to shape each heartfelt song. The band is back in the groove, seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. You’ll hear original, uplifting compositions from the Blues, R&B, Soul, and Gospel genres that reach deep down into the soul.

“The Poets lay down a sweet acoustic groove that’s subtle yet captivating. Utilizing strong players on double bass, acoustic guitar, stellar electric guitar, and percussive brushes, they gently work around Kevin Harvey’s soulful lead vocals,” Steve Tennant, Medium.

“The Poets will get you dancing in the hallways, laughing, and feeling those blues,” Spirit of Rasputin, Ottawa.

Each band member writes and arranges their music, bringing something unique to the table. Their music spans various genres, all woven seamlessly to create an authentic contemporary Canadiana sound.

Their album, Out Of The Woods, was released in 2022 and has garnered much attention, with top 40, top 20, and top 10 best album of the year lists for 2022. Each heartfelt song tells a story.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, November 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for Durham County Poets are $25 each. Due to the popular nature of this event, tickets should be purchased in advance, whether online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. However, tickets will also be for sale at the box office on the day of the show.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The facility is completely accessible.

For further information about the band, please visit https://durhamcountypoets.com/home.

About The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922 and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house, and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children’s productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.

The Park Theatre is partially funded by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts.