Disney+ Subscription Prize Added To Studio Two Beatles Concert At Park Theatre

1-year Disney+ subscription will be awarded to one ticket purchaser of Studio Two concert on December 18.

Dec. 13, 2021  

The Park Theatre and Studio Two, New England's premier Beatles tribute band, will give away a year-long subscription to Disney+ to one lucky ticket purchaser of Studio Two's Beatles Tribute concert on Saturday, December 18th at 8pm.

The new 3-part documentary, The Beatles: Get Back, is currently playing on Disney+ and receiving rave reviews. One name will be randomly pulled at the end of the concert on Saturday night and awarded the subscription. The show is being held in The Park Theatre's acoustically acclaimed 333-seat Eppes Auditorium in southern New Hampshire.
Studio Two has consistently received enthusiastic reviews for its tribute performances of the Beatles. Studio Two is unique because they focus most of their performance on the Beatles's club and touring years (1962-1966).

Tickets are $20-$30. They can be purchased with any major credit card at theparktheatre.org or by calling the theatre's box office (603) 532-8888. The theatre is located in downtown Jaffrey at 19 Main Street, just 90 minutes from Boston.

Note: The winner of the Disney+ gift subscription must be at least 18 years old, and they cannot be an employee or trustee of The Park Theatre.

