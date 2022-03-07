Dan Brown Premieres WILD SYMPHONY With Portsmouth Symphony At The Music Hall

Dan Brown, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Da Vinci Code, has a new credential on his already-singular resume: composer of the orchestral music from Wild Symphony, his new illustrated children's book released by Rodale Kids, an imprint of Random House Children's Books.

On Saturday, April 2, the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra will perform Brown's classical debut for the young at heart as a special benefit presented by the author himself. Proceeds from ticket sales go to The Music Hall and the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra, both 501(c)3 non-profit arts organizations from Brown's hometown.

"Wild Symphony is fast becoming a new classic for families the world over, and we're all looking forward to this special hometown premiere," says Bob Lord, Chair of the Board of Trustees at The Music Hall, CEO of PARMA Recordings, and Music Producer of Wild Symphony. "This is fun, exciting, beautiful music, and to hear it live in the Historic Theater with Dan himself narrating is going to be a true treat."

A lifelong musician and composer who counts himself among those inspired at a young age by classics such as Peter and the Wolf and The Carnival of the Animals, Brown has long held music at the core of his artistic life.

Wild Symphony, Brown's first work for orchestra, features twenty-one musical portraits drawn from the animal kingdom. From the joyous rhythms of "Bouncing Kangaroo" to the mysterious melodies of "Wondrous Whale" to the hair-raising harmonies of "Brilliant Bat," Wild Symphony is a very wild symphony indeed.

Please visit www.wildsymphony.com for more information and a sneak peek behind the scenes.

Dan Brown is the author of numerous #1 international bestsellers, including The Da Vinci Code, Inferno, The Lost Symbol, Angels & Demons, Deception Point, Digital Fortress, and Origin with over 220 million copies in print. He is a graduate of Amherst College and Phillips Exeter Academy, where he spent time as an English teacher before turning his efforts fully to writing. He lives in New England and is currently working on a tantalizing new Robert Langdon thriller. You can follow Dan at www.danbrown.com and @authordanbrown.